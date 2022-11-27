Ravens vs. Jaguars highlights Week 12
Watch the game highlights between the Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
Sunday’s loss to the Browns was a painful one for the Buccaneers and one of their top offensive linemen is feeling some pain of his own on Sunday. The Buccaneers saw right tackle Tristan Wirfs leave Sunday’s game on a cart after he injured his left leg in overtime, but the initial reports about his [more]
The Jaguars won in an incredible 28-27 thriller Sunday.
Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had the best game of his career Sunday against the Ravens.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't hold on in overtime as they fell to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, 23-17. Here's how Brady fared in the defeat.
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
It’s arguably no coincidence that, with Green Bay’s playoff chances circling the drain — and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers looking particularly inaccurate during crunch time of a Week 11 loss to the Titans — more information has been emerging about a thumb injury through which he has been playing. With the Packers at 4-7 and [more]
After another faceplant, this time against three-win Carolina, how does Denver get out of its tailspin?
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
Neither were the coaching staff, as head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after the game that the Wolverines had "emptied the playbook" during the Wolverines' 45-23 victory over the Buckeyes on Saturday. Part of that emptying of the playbook was calling a trick play in a crucial moment. With the Wolverines driving in the fourth quarter, Kalel Mullings, a linebacker converted to running back this week, threw the ball to find a wide-open Luke Schoonmaker to extend the drive.
The Commanders are in the playoff conversation with a home-and-home upcoming against the rival New York Giants.
The Texans are the worst team in the NFL and it's not close.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 14
Sources confirmed to The Enquirer that Wisconsin has reached an agreement with UC Bearcats coach Luke Fickell and will name him their next head coach.
How far did Ohio State fall in Herbie's new rankings after being embarrassed by Michigan? #GoBucks
Lawrence went 7-9 for 91 yards with the game-winning touchdown and a two-point conversion in the final drive of the game.
Without Justin Fields, the Bears had little chance to beat the Jets on Sunday at the Meadowlands, and they saw two key starters go down with injuries along the way.
The Browns rallied to down the Buccaneers in overtime
Henry looked to be on his way to an easy touchdown.
CBS cameras caught Alabama football coach Nick Saban walking around with a sizeable cut on his left cheek during the first half of Saturday's Iron Bowl.