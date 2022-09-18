Ravens vs. Dolphins: How to watch, listen, and stream

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Miami Dolphins in a Week 2 matchup that will feature plenty of high profile players. Each team was able to pull of an impressive Week 1 win and will be looking to remain undefeated at 2-0.

The game against Miami will be Baltimore’s second-straight against an AFC East opponent, as they defeated the New York Jets in Week 1. They’ll look to continue their hot start against a Dolphins team that added wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason and will be looking for the same result as their 2021 matchup with the Ravens in a 22-10 win.

Below we look at how to watch, listen to and stream the Ravens’ Week 1 matchup with the Dolphins.

Game information:

Teams: Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, September 18th

Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)

Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV (try it free).

Television:

Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington, DC)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Radio:

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM)

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire