Ravens vs. Cowboys injury report: Baltimore banged up in Week 13

The Baltimore Ravens are finally past their awful Week 12 in which the game was rescheduled three separate times following an outbreak of COVID-19. While they’re still licking their wounds and getting players back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens are chugging forward, with eyes on the Dallas Cowboys this week.

This game, just like last week, will be played on an odd day. As a part of the constant rescheduling of Week 12, Baltimore’s Week 13 game against Dallas has been moved to Tuesday. But unlike last week, the Ravens will have far more of their team against the Cowboys.

Baltimore has already returned several players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the last few days, including defensive end Calais Campbell and running back J.K. Dobbins. Though quarterback Lamar Jackson still remains on the list, the Ravens are already in far better position right now than they were on Wednesday against Pittsburgh. But just because Baltimore is getting players back from the coronavirus protocols, it doesn’t mean everyone’s perfectly healthy.

Take a look at Saturday’s injury report for both the Ravens and Cowboys, as well as the final game status for Tuesday’s kickoff.

Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 13:

Player Position Injury Thur. Fri. Sat. Game status Chuck Clark S Knee DNP DNP DNP Questionable DeShon Elliott S Knee/Ankle DNP FP FP Questionable Jaylon Ferguson OLB Illness DNP DNP DNP Questionable Robert Griffin III QB Thigh DNP IR IR IR Jimmy Smith CB Groin DNP DNP DNP Questionable Broderick Washington DT Concussion DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Brandon Williams DT Ankle DNP LP LP Questionable Tramon Williams CB Thigh DNP DNP DNP Doubtful D.J. Fluker OL Ankle LP FP FP Questionable Davontae Harris CB Thigh LP LP FP Questionable Kristian Welch LB Ankle LP FP FP Questionable Calais Campbell DE Calf - - LP Questionable

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

Dallas Cowboys injury report - Week 13:

Player Position Injury Thur. Fri. Sat. Game status Anthony Brown CB Ribs DNP LP LP Questionable Cameron Erving T Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Zack Martin G Calf DNP DNP DNP Out Steven Parker S Ankle DNP DNP DNP Questionable Aldon Smith DE Illness DNP DNP FP Questionable Donovan Wilson S Groin - DNP DNP Questionable

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related