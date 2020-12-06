Ravens vs. Cowboys injury report: Baltimore banged up in Week 13

Matthew Stevens
The Baltimore Ravens are finally past their awful Week 12 in which the game was rescheduled three separate times following an outbreak of COVID-19. While they’re still licking their wounds and getting players back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens are chugging forward, with eyes on the Dallas Cowboys this week.

This game, just like last week, will be played on an odd day. As a part of the constant rescheduling of Week 12, Baltimore’s Week 13 game against Dallas has been moved to Tuesday. But unlike last week, the Ravens will have far more of their team against the Cowboys.

Baltimore has already returned several players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the last few days, including defensive end Calais Campbell and running back J.K. Dobbins. Though quarterback Lamar Jackson still remains on the list, the Ravens are already in far better position right now than they were on Wednesday against Pittsburgh. But just because Baltimore is getting players back from the coronavirus protocols, it doesn’t mean everyone’s perfectly healthy.

Take a look at Saturday’s injury report for both the Ravens and Cowboys, as well as the final game status for Tuesday’s kickoff.

Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 13:

Player

Position

Injury

Thur.

Fri.

Sat.

Game status

Chuck Clark

S

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

DeShon Elliott

S

Knee/Ankle

DNP

FP

FP

Questionable

Jaylon Ferguson

OLB

Illness

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

Robert Griffin III

QB

Thigh

DNP

IR

IR

IR

Jimmy Smith

CB

Groin

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

Broderick Washington

DT

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

Brandon Williams

DT

Ankle

DNP

LP

LP

Questionable

Tramon Williams

CB

Thigh

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

D.J. Fluker

OL

Ankle

LP

FP

FP

Questionable

Davontae Harris

CB

Thigh

LP

LP

FP

Questionable

Kristian Welch

LB

Ankle

LP

FP

FP

Questionable

Calais Campbell

DE

Calf

-

-

LP

Questionable

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

Dallas Cowboys injury report - Week 13:

Player

Position

Injury

Thur.

Fri.

Sat.

Game status

Anthony Brown

CB

Ribs

DNP

LP

LP

Questionable

Cameron Erving

T

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

Zack Martin

G

Calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

Steven Parker

S

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

Aldon Smith

DE

Illness

DNP

DNP

FP

Questionable

Donovan Wilson

S

Groin

-

DNP

DNP

Questionable

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

