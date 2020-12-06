Ravens vs. Cowboys injury report: Baltimore banged up in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens are finally past their awful Week 12 in which the game was rescheduled three separate times following an outbreak of COVID-19. While they’re still licking their wounds and getting players back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens are chugging forward, with eyes on the Dallas Cowboys this week.
This game, just like last week, will be played on an odd day. As a part of the constant rescheduling of Week 12, Baltimore’s Week 13 game against Dallas has been moved to Tuesday. But unlike last week, the Ravens will have far more of their team against the Cowboys.
Baltimore has already returned several players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the last few days, including defensive end Calais Campbell and running back J.K. Dobbins. Though quarterback Lamar Jackson still remains on the list, the Ravens are already in far better position right now than they were on Wednesday against Pittsburgh. But just because Baltimore is getting players back from the coronavirus protocols, it doesn’t mean everyone’s perfectly healthy.
Take a look at Saturday’s injury report for both the Ravens and Cowboys, as well as the final game status for Tuesday’s kickoff.
Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 13:
Player
Position
Injury
Thur.
Fri.
Sat.
Game status
Chuck Clark
S
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
DeShon Elliott
S
Knee/Ankle
DNP
FP
FP
Questionable
Jaylon Ferguson
OLB
Illness
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
Robert Griffin III
QB
Thigh
DNP
IR
IR
IR
Jimmy Smith
CB
Groin
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
Broderick Washington
DT
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
Brandon Williams
DT
Ankle
DNP
LP
LP
Questionable
Tramon Williams
CB
Thigh
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
D.J. Fluker
OL
Ankle
LP
FP
FP
Questionable
Davontae Harris
CB
Thigh
LP
LP
FP
Questionable
Kristian Welch
LB
Ankle
LP
FP
FP
Questionable
Calais Campbell
DE
Calf
-
-
LP
Questionable
Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related
Dallas Cowboys injury report - Week 13:
Player
Position
Injury
Thur.
Fri.
Sat.
Game status
Anthony Brown
CB
Ribs
DNP
LP
LP
Questionable
Cameron Erving
T
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Zack Martin
G
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Steven Parker
S
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
Aldon Smith
DE
Illness
DNP
DNP
FP
Questionable
Donovan Wilson
S
Groin
-
DNP
DNP
Questionable
Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related