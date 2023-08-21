Ravens vs. Commanders: How to watch, listen and stream preseason game

After two joint practices earlier last week, the Ravens and Commanders will close out the second week of the NFL preseason with an intriguing matchup at FedEX Field.

Monday night’s contest could be a physical, hard-hitting affair after the joint practice sessions were marred by Washington rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and Baltimore wide receiver Tylan Wallace exchanging punches. It quickly ended.

With kickoff just 12-hours away, here is everything you need to know in order to catch the game on TV or streaming.

Game Information

Baltimore Ravens @ Washington Commanders

Monday, August 21, 8:00 PM EST

FedEX Field –North Englewood, MD

How to watch

Local TV: WBAL NBC/Ch. 11 (Baltimore)

National TV: ESPN Monday Night Football

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Streaming

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app and NFL+.

Radio

Baltimore: Local radio: 98Rock (97.9 FM) & WBAL (1090 AM and 101.5 FM)

Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

National radio: SiriusXM (Ch. 88)

Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com, and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Washington: BIG 100 [Washington, D.C], ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Satellite Radio

Siriusxm

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

7:00 PM CDT

Baltimore

Ravens

AWAY CH. 380

Washington

Commanders

HOME CH. 88

