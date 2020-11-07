Ravens vs. Colts Week 9: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

Ravens vs. Colts Week 9: How to Watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing loss to one rival with a win against another. In Week 8, Baltimore fell to Pittsburgh. In Week 9, they head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts.

The Colts and Ravens both have 5-2 records through seven games, and both are hoping to finish the season atop their divisions. The Colts' competition in the AFC South is a little less daunting than the AFC North's cadre of playoff contenders, but both the Ravens and Colts are strong contenders.

The Colts have ridden a strong defense -- ranked third in DVOA defensive efficiency -- and are relying on Philip Rivers to run the offense smoothly. Rookie Jonathan Taylor hasn't quite broken out in their backfield yet, and star wideout TY Hilton is doubtful to play.

The Ravens have a star rookie running back of their own, and JK Dobbins is coming off of the best game of his young career after gashing the Steelers' vaunted rush defense.

But most important for the Ravens remains the play of Lamar Jackson. The reigning MVP is coming off a four-turnover game that cost the Ravens a win against the Steelers, and the Colts defense won't be much easier.

Also hanging over this contest is the coronavirus pandemic, as the Ravens will be without star cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Another half dozen players, all defenders, are still going through testing to determine if they'll be eligible Sunday. As a result, the Ravens have brought in a number of veterans for workouts throughout the week.

This is the second game in a brutal stretch of November matchups for the Ravens. These five weeks will likely determine their season, and it won't be easy facing the Colts after the Ravens' physical matchup with the Steelers last week, and the Patriots on Sunday Night Football on the horizon for Week 10.

And of course, on top of all the current on-field intrigue, there's always added interest when the Ravens take on the Colts -- the NFL's former Baltimore franchise.

It all gets going Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. Here's everything you need to know about one of the biggest games of the week.

RAVENS vs COLTS WEEK 9

Who: Baltimore Ravens (5-2) vs. Indianapolis Colts (5-2)

What: Week 9 of the 2020 NFL regular season

When: Sunday, November 8, 2020, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Radio: Ravens Radio Network

Spread: Colts -1 (via PointsBet)

Over/Under: 48 (via PointsBet)

Weather: Indoors

RAVENS vs. COLTS TV SCHEDULE:

1:00 p.m.: Ravens at Colts (CBS)

RAVENS 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, September 13, Browns at Ravens, W (38-6)

Week 2: Sunday, September 20, Ravens at Texans, W (33-16)

Week 3: Monday, September 28, Chiefs at Ravens, L (20-34)

Week 4: Sunday, October 4, Ravens at Washington Football Team, W (31-17)

Week 5: Sunday, October 11, Bengals at Ravens, W (27-3)

Week 6: Sunday, October 18, Ravens at Eagles, W (30-28)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Sunday, November 1, Steelers at Ravens, L (28-24)

Week 9: Sunday, November 8, Ravens at Colts

Week 10: Sunday, November 15, Ravens at Patriots

Week 11: Sunday, November 22, Titans at Ravens

Week 12: Thursday, November 26, Ravens at Steelers

Week 13: Thursday, December 3, Cowboys at Ravens

Week 14: Monday, December 14, Ravens at Browns

Week 15: Sunday, December 20, Jaguars at Ravens

Week 16: Sunday, December 27, Giants at Ravens

Week 17: Sunday, January 3, Ravens at Bengals