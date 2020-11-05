Ravens vs. Colts injury report: Mark Ingram still out Thursday

The Baltimore Ravens got outside linebacker Matthew Judon back at the Under Armour Performance Center on Thursday. Judon returned to the 53-man roster after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week, along with seven other players. Unfortunately, the Ravens didn’t get any healthier on Thursday, seeing three players as non-participants in practice.

While defensive tackle Brandon Williams was given a day of rest, wide receiver Chris Moore went from limited on Wednesday to completely absent on Thursday. Running back Mark Ingram continued to not practice after sitting out both Sunday’s game and Wednesday’s practice. At this rate, both Ingram and Moore’s status for Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts is in jeopardy.

Take a look at the full injury report for the Ravens and Colts below: