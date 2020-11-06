Ravens vs. Colts injury report: Devin Duvernay and Jimmy Smith questionable

The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts are still scheduled to play Sunday, despite their respective positive COVID-19 tests. But outside of the virus, both Baltimore and Indianapolis look to be in pretty good shape for Week 9’s tilt.

The Ravens see two players listed as doubtful with two questionable as well. Among the bigger names on the list are running back Mark Ingram, wide receiver Devin Duvernay, and cornerback Jimmy Smith. Ingram was already expected to sit out this game with an ankle injury after being inactive last week. However, with Marlon Humphrey already out and Terrell Bonds on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the time being, Smith’s questionable status is far more alarming.

For the Colts, top wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is doubtful after not practicing at all this week. Against Baltimore’s very aggressive and opportunistic defense, quarterback Philip Rivers is already going to have to be at the top of his game to win this week. If Hilton isn’t able to go, that doesn’t bode well for Rivers and Indianapolis’ offense.

Check out below for the full injury reports and final game statuses for both the Ravens and Colts in Week 9.