Ravens vs. Colts injury report: RB Mark Ingram out Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens enter Week 9 with quite a lot of things still in flux. After putting both left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Tyre Phillips on injured reserve, as well as seeing eight players go on the COVID-19/Reserve list, Baltimore looks pretty healthy on Wednesday’s injury report by comparison.

Though the Ravens still had four players featured on Wednesday’s injury report, two were given days off to help keep them fresh. That means only running back Mark Ingram missing Wednesday’s practice to an ankle injury while wide receiver Chris Moore was limited due to a thigh.

Ingram’s ankle injury kept him out of Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Entering this week, coach John Harbaugh said it was unclear how much Ingram would be able to practice this week. With the performances of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore isn’t necessarily pushed to get Ingram back immediately. It might actually be far wiser to give him a few weeks to rest up and get healthy before putting him back on the field for a late-season playoff push.

Moore has been battling injuries since training camp, which he missed with a broken finger. Now dealing with a thigh injury, Moore has been active for just one game this season — last week against Pittsburgh — and only played nine snaps on special teams. While a valuable member of Baltimore’s special teams unit, Moore’s absence to date hasn’t really been felt very much.

Let’s take a closer look at who the Ravens and Colts had missing from practice on Wednesday.