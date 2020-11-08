Ravens vs. Colts inactives: RB Mark Ingram, WR T.Y. Hilton out for Week 9

The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium today without some of their biggest players. With the teams releasing the inactive list for Week 9’s game, both the Colts and Ravens made what had been an expectation, a reality.

Baltimore running back Mark Ingram will not play Sunday. He suffered an ankle injury that held him out of last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and all of this week’s practices. In his stead will be Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins, who combined for 200 rushing yards and a rushing score last week against the Steelers’ vaunted defense.

Potentially much more damaging is the loss of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton for the Colts. Hilton is the team’s top wide receiver in targets, receptions, and receiving yards. For quarterback Philip Rivers, who was signed this offseason after 16 years with the Chargers, losing his top target could make the Pro Bowl quarterback uncomfortable early against the Ravens’ aggressive and ball-hawking defense.

Take a look at the full list of inactive players for both the Ravens and Colts in Week 9.