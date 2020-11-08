Ravens vs. Colts: Final score tracker and instant analysis for Week 9

The Baltimore Ravens take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. It’s a game that not only means a lot for this week but for the potential future as well, making it a must-win game for both teams.

Both the Ravens and Colts enter this week at 5-2 and right next to each other in the AFC playoff picture. A win over this week’s opponent will not only push one team to 6-2, it’ll also sinch up a tiebreaker possibility that could have pretty massive playoff implications come January. A win today would also do wonders for either team in answering some lingering questions.

Keep it tuned here for instant analysis of each scoring drive as they happen so you know what went down off the scoreboard too.