Ravens vs. Colts final score predictions: Can Baltimore overcome a tough week?

The Baltimore Ravens have had a pretty awful week. They placed two starting offensive linemen on injured reserve, saw their top cornerback contract COVID-19, have a handful of other defensive starters be in close contact and also go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for a bit . . . All on top of losing last Sunday to the rival Steelers. If anyone wanted to see what the Ravens were really made of this season, they’ll get a chance in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Both Baltimore and Indianapolis enter this week at 5-2 and in the thick of the AFC playoff picture. This game will not only be a barometer for where each team stands this season but will undoubtedly impact the final playoff seeding come January.

That has us here at Ravens Wire a little divided. Some believe the Ravens overcome their issues to get the job done while others think it’s simply too much in one week. Check out each of our Ravens vs. Colts final score predictions below to see what we believe will happen today.