Ravens vs. Colts final score recap: Baltimore shows sandpaper levels of grit

The Baltimore Ravens were 40-grit sandpaper tonight. For the first time this season, the Ravens took a punch square to the jaw and answered back with their own jabs and haymakers. In the end, Baltimore beat the Indianapolis Colts, 24-10, to head to 6-2 on the 2020 season. As the Ravens lick their newest wounds and look to the future, they deserve to bask in the glory for just a little bit before getting back to work.

While not the prettiest win this season, Baltimore did exactly what everyone should have been looking for following the team’s early exit from the playoffs last season. They took the best Indianapolis had in the first half, didn’t get down on themselves or blow up their gameplan, but responded in the second half with the type of team effort everyone expected to see this season. It’d still be nice to see that type of play for a full 60 minutes but it shows that the Ravens are still very much growing into the team they’re going to be, both later this season and in the future.

To help break down all the important bits from Sunday’s win, let’s dive into our Ravens vs. Colts final score recap.