When is Ravens vs. Chiefs Week 3

This is the one we've been waiting for.

When the 2020 NFL schedule was released, fans had 256 games to dream about. But No. 1 on everybody's list? The Ravens hosting the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

This is a matchup between the consensus two best teams in the NFL. It also features the two most recent NFL MVP winners at quarterback, both of whom are still 25 or younger—the first matchup of its kind in NFL history.

Both teams are undefeated on the young season, though it hasn't been smooth sailing for either team. The Chiefs were forced to go to overtime against the Chargers in Week 2, despite facing rookie quarterback Justin Herbert in his first career game.

And while the Ravens beat the Texans by three scores, they lost starting slot cornerback Tavon Young in the process. It's not what you want to see right before a matchup with the best passing attack in the league.

That hasn't put a damper on the excitement surrounding this game, though. Most experts and fans still expect this to be a standout contest, fitting for its spot in primetime. The Ravens haven't had many opportunities to play at home on Monday Night Football, something coach John Harbaugh bemoaned when pointing out the irony of not having fans in the building.

Fans or no fans, the Ravens are historically one of the most formidable home teams when under the lights, and Lamar Jackson continued that tradition with several jaw-dropping performances in primetime last season.

There's no other way to put it: This is the Game of the Year in the NFL. Every football fan will want to watch this one. Here's everything you need to know.

RAVENS vs. CHIEFS WEEK 3

Who: Baltimore Ravens (2-0) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)

What: Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season

When: Monday, September 28, 2020, 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ravens Radio Network

Spread: Ravens, -3.5 (via PointsBet)

Over/Under: 53.5 (via PointsBet)

Weather: 80 degrees, partly cloudy, 20% chance of rain

RAVENS vs. CHIEFS TV SCHEDULE:

8:15 p.m.: Ravens vs Chiefs (LIVE)

RAVENS 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, September 13, Browns at Ravens (Ravens win 38-6)

Week 2: Sunday, September 20, Ravens at Texans (Ravens win 33-16)

Week 3: Monday, September 28, Chiefs at Ravens

Week 4: Sunday, October 4, Ravens at Washington Football Team

Week 5: Sunday, October 11, Bengals at Ravens

Week 6: Sunday, October 18, Ravens at Eagles

Week 7: Sunday, October 25, Steelers at Ravens

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Sunday, November 8, Ravens at Colts

Week 10: Sunday, November 15, Ravens at Patriots

Week 11: Sunday, November 22, Titans at Ravens

Week 12: Thursday, November 26, Ravens at Steelers

Week 13: Thursday, December 3, Cowboys at Ravens

Week 14: Monday, December 14, Ravens at Browns

Week 15: Sunday, December 20, Jaguars at Ravens

Week 16: Sunday, December 27, Giants at Ravens

Week 17: Sunday, January 3, Ravens at Bengals