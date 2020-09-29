Ravens vs. Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes' 4 TDs highlight dominate first half

Ravens vs. Chiefs: Must-see moments from the 1st half originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Few regular season matchups in recent history have had more hype than Monday night's clash between Baltimore and Kansas City.
Here were the best moments from the first half...
1. Lamar's wheels on full display early on
The reigning NFL MVP wasted no time showing off his speed. On the Ravens' opening drive, Baltimore was faced with a third-and-2 from their own 33.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson decided to take matters in his own hands, scampering for 30 yards down the sideline.
Lamar's already got the burners turned on. 🔥 @lj_era8 #RavensFlock
The MVP is in midseason form. Baltimore would end the drive with a field goal, taking an early 3-0 lead.
2. Quick response from Kansas City
Baltimore's early lead did not last long. On the ensuing drive, Patrick Mahomes marched the Kansas City offense down the field on just six plays, capping the series off with a two-yard touchdown run of his own.
Kansas City made sure to get Tyreek Hill involved early. The dynamic wideout finished the opening drive with 55 total yards, with 22 of them coming on a jet sweep rush.
3. An unexpected special teams woe
Following Mahomes' two-yard run, kicker Harrison Butker would miss the extra point, keeping the score just 6-3.
Butker was the hero for the Chiefs one week ago after hitting a 58-yard game-winning field goal against the Chargers in overtime. Butker entered the contest as the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history (minimum 100 attempts), trailing only -- ironically -- Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
With the half winding down, Butker would miss another kick, a 40-yard field goal attempt. Luckily for Butker, his team still entered the break with a three-possession lead.
4. Andy Reid's creativity
Just look at this formation. The play might not have worked, but the design shows that Reid has everything in his playbook available.
Later in the drive with the Chiefs near the goal line, Reid drew up a perfect play for fullback Anthony Sherman, who practically walked in for Kansas City's second touchdown of the day.
Baltimore's defense entered Monday as the league's best unit. Mahomes and co. have not been fazed by the group at all early on.
5. Welcome to the NFL, Devin Duvernay
Through the first two weeks of his NFL career, third-round wide receiver Devin Duvernay had yet to find the end zone. That changed on Monday night, with the rookie's first score coming in an exciting -- and a much-needed -- fashion.
On the ensuing kickoff following the Chiefs' second touchdown, Duvernay fielded Butker's boot from his own seven-yard line and raced 93 yards down the right sideline, outrunning the entire Kansas City coverage unit.
93 YARDS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The score was Duvernay's first of his career, and the first kickoff return touchdown in the NFL this season.
6. Mahomes the Magician
Facing a third-and-5 from the Baltimore 39 yard line, Mahomes found himself under duress with multiple Ravens defenders in his face. So, the fourth-year veteran brought out a new item from his bag of tricks, one that fooled several players in black jerseys.
This jump fake from @PatrickMahomes 👀 #ChiefsKingdom
Yes, that's right. A fake jump pass. We've seen the sidearm throws, the no-look passes and the rocket arm, but this is just as impressive as any. Wow.
The Chiefs would find the end zone once again, as Mahomes would connect with Hill from 20-yards out in a picture-perfect throw.
Couldn't have thrown it better than this.@PatrickMahomes and @Cheetah connect for the TD! #ChiefsKingdom
7. Mahomes the Magician, Part II
On third-and-14 from just past midfield, Mahomes made perhaps his best throw of the game. Backpedaling, the 2018 MVP launched an absolute missile to a wide-open Mecole Hardman for his fourth touchdown pass of the day.
Mahomes paid the price for it, too, as cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a clean shot at the passer.
Mahomes drops back and LAUNCHES to Hardman for SIX! #ChiefsKingdom
The touchdown put Kansas City up 27-10, an absolutely dominating performance from the reigning Super Bowl champs.