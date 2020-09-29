Ravens vs. Chiefs: Must-see moments from the 2nd half originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The first half didn't go well for the Ravens, but the second half wasn't much better. Though Baltimore's offense was finally able to get on the board, a few crucial mistakes and more Patrick Mahomes was too much to overcome.

Here are the biggest moments from the second half of the Ravens 34-20 loss:

1. Ravens defense steps up to begin the second half

Entering the third quarter, Baltimore needed some sort of jolt. Down 27-10 with the Chiefs getting the ball, another score would have most likely eliminated any hopes of a major comeback.

Enter: Chuck Clark.

With Kansas City once again driving in Baltimore territory, Clark ended a big gain from Darwin Thompson by punching the ball free. Jaylon Ferguson recovered the fumble and for what seemed like the first time all night, the Ravens defense caught a break.

2. Bad mistakes come back to bite

Following the turnover, Baltimore's offense began to finally click as they used the ground game to move down the field. Aided by 18 and 11-yard runs by Lamar Jackson, it looked as if the offense may finally score a touchdown.

That fell apart due to two mistakes the Ravens typically avoid. On second-and-9, Jackson found tight end Mark Andrews behind the defense in the end zone. Yet, the usually sure-handed Andrews couldn't haul the pass in.

After failing to move the chains on third down, John Harbaugh opted to go for it on fourth-and-2. Again, an uncommon mistake occurred as Orlando Brown picked up a false start penalty, pushing the Ravens back five yards.

Baltimore was then forced to settle for a Justin Tucker field goal to make it 27-13, leaving potential points on the board.

3. Defense denies Chiefs

With one spark not being enough, the defensive unit delivered again. Close to midfield, the Chiefs tried to convert on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1. They got nowhere both times, as the Ravens defensive front was there to stuff them.

For the second straight possession, the defense did their job and kept the game in reach.

4. Boyle's baller grab makes it a one-score game early in fourth

Aided by a Gus Edwards' 24-yard run earlier in the drive, the Ravens opened the fourth quarter by finally finding the end zone.

Jackson dropped a ball into tight end Nick Boyle for a five-yard touchdown. An extra point made in 27-20.

The throw by Jackson was on the money, but don't sleep on the catch either. Boyle may not be known as the receiving tight end in Baltimore's offense, but he made the big play when his number was called upon.

5. Every Chiefs player is a weapon

Kansas City's offense has so many talented players that it's hard for any defense to contain them all. Unfortunately for the Ravens, it appears the Chiefs now have a new -- and rather unexpected -- weapon in offensive lineman Eric Fisher.

Mahomes found Fisher on a third-and-goal for a two-yard score as the offensive lineman slipped out past the line of scrimmage and hauled in the pass for a touchdown. It was just the latest play Andy Reid pulled out his bag of tricks.

BIG MAN TD 🚨@Chiefs LT Eric Fisher grabs his first career TD! #ChiefsKingdom



📺: #KCvsBAL on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/QjJ5lF3Rg2 pic.twitter.com/9UgpT1LpQf — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2020

It's one thing for the Chiefs to beat a team with its running backs and wide receivers, but scoring with the fullback and an offensive lineman? That's just not fair.

6. Sacks doom Ravens

With about six minutes remaining in the game, the Ravens found themselves in the red zone with a second-and-6 down 34-20. The game was not over just yet.

Two plays -- and two bad sacks later -- it essentially was. Baltimore was forced into a fourth-and-24 and a failed conversion gave Kansas City the ball back.

Hindsight is 2020, but Jackson would have been better served to throw the ball away, at least giving the Ravens an easier chance on the fourth down attempt. It was there when the comeback seemed to be over.