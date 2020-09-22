Ravens vs. Chiefs 2020 odds: Ravens open as early favorites for Week 3

Two of the top teams in the AFC, nay the NFL, square off in the national spotlight when the Baltimore Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 3. With such a marquee matchup comes more attention on the Ravens’ odds. Given how well Baltimore has done through two weeks, there’s reason to place a Ravens bet online.

According to BetMGM, the Ravens open as 3.5-point favorites over the Chiefs in Week 3.

Baltimore has looked nothing short of brilliant this season. After a dominant finish to the 2019 regular season, the Ravens have gotten off to a fast start in 2020. Not only are they one of the few undefeated teams left in the league, sitting at 2-0, but they’ve also blown out both of their quality opponents this far by a combined final score of 71-22.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has once again put himself in the MVP discussion this season, improving over last season’s MVP-winning effort. Baltimore’s defense looks even more complete than last year. Kicker Justin Tucker has proven himself to be the best leg in the league yet again. Coach John Harbaugh has these players fully bought into the scheme and the message.

Kansas City sits undefeated as well but has struggled a little more than it did last season. The Chiefs got off to a less impressive start against the Houston Texans in Week 1 and had to come from behind to just edge out the Los Angeles Chargers — who started their rookie quarterback after a last-minute injury to starter Tyrod Taylor — in overtime.

While it’s tough to bet against Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore looks like one of the only teams capable enough to beat him and the Chiefs this season. And if you believe they’ll do it by more than a field goal, the Ravens’ odds are in your favor, with a $100 bet returning $91 if they beat the spread.

