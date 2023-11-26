Ravens vs. Chargers: Best anytime NFL TD scorer bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 12

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

Week 12 of the NFL season includes crucial games for many teams with postseason hopes. One of Sunday's biggest games features the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens heading west to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, with anytime scorer bets aplenty.

The Ravens (8-3) were riding a four-game winning streak before losing 33-31 at home to the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore got back on track last week with a Thursday Night Football win over another AFC North foe, the Cincinnati Bengals. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to look like an MVP candidate in 2023 with career-highs in completion percentage (69.5) and yards per attempt (8.1). Baltimores' one of the most balanced teams in the league, with the fourth-best offense in points per game and the second-best defense in that metric.

On the other side, the host Chargers (4-6) dropped a crucial game 23-20 against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. They came into SNF this week on a two-game losing streak for the third time this season. Quarterback Justin Herbert's 19 touchdowns rank fourth in the NFL coming into Week 12. He's also third in QBR (71.7) and seventh in passer rating (99.5). But his performances this season have been undone by the Chargers' league-worst pass defense.

The Chargers come into Sunday Night Football needing a win to keep their slimming playoff hopes alive. Baltimore heads west looking to become the first nine-win team in the AFC ahead of its bye week.

How to watch Week 12 Sunday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens (8-3) head to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) at 8:20 p.m., ET, on NBC.

Week 12 Sunday Night Football: Anytime touchdown scorer odds

All odds courtesy of DraftKings as of Saturday.

Los Angeles Chargers:

Baltimore Ravens:

Best anytime touchdown bets for Week 12 Sunday Night Football

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (+145)

This is about as sure as it gets. The Chargers' defense is giving up nearly 300 yards per game through the air and has allowed 16 passing touchdowns in 10 games, tied for seventh-most in the league. He'll have plenty of opportunity to attack the Chargers defense and pick apart the secondary. Los Angeles has a bottom-eight defense in rushing yards per game and rushing touchdowns allowed, too. He can find the end zone in multiple ways on Sunday Night Football.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (+120)

The Ravens' pass defense is very stout in 2023. That unit's given up just nine passing touchdowns all season, tied for the fewest in the NFL with the Browns. But they've given up three touchdowns to wide receivers in the last four games, including Ja'Marr Chase last week and Elijah Moore the week before.

It'll likely be hard for the Chargers to put up points against Baltimore's league-leading defense, especially through the air. If anyone's going to break through, it'll most likely be Allen. He's Herbert's best option in the passing game and will be relied upon to get open throughout SNF this week.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (+185)

Los Angeles' defense has allowed three touchdowns to wide receivers in the last two games. Those include slot wide receivers (Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown) and outside receivers as well (Green Bay's Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson). With Ravens' tight end Mark Andrews likely out for the season, that'll open up more opportunities for Baltimore's wide receivers. Flowers leads the team in targets (72) and will see a bigger workload going forward, starting on Sunday Night Football.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (-130)

Ekeler's the favorite for the Chargers to score for good reason. Baltimore's rushing defense is middle-of-the-pack in yards allowed per game but has only given up four rushing touchdowns. It'll be tough to score but the ground game may be Los Angeles' best shot at scoring enough to win. Ekeler's scored just five total touchdowns but could get lots of opportunity on SNF.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (+300)

Like Flowers, Beckham Jr. will probably see an increased workload in the passing game with Andrews out for the season. He's scored two touchdowns in his last three games after going scoreless for most of the season. He's second to Flowers in targets to Ravens wide receivers and will have plenty of opportunity against this Chargers defense.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (+380)

Kelley may be a better choice than Ekeler for SNF. He's been a more efficient runner in 2023 than Ekeler with a better yards per attempt average (4.1) through 10 games. He has just two touchdowns all season but could be called upon for Sunday Night Football to propel the Chargers' running game.

Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (+230)

Baltimore running back Gus Edwards' 10 rushing touchdowns put him second in the league coming into Week 12 but Mitchell's big play ability could make him the better pick here. Mitchell's averaging more than 10 yards per carry behind a big day against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

After games against two of the better defenses in the league, a matchup against the Chargers will be a welcome sight. Either Mitchell or Edwards are good threats to score but Mitchell offers better value than Edwards at -110.

Sunday Night Football: Odds, betting lines for Ravens at Chargers

The Ravens are favorites to defeat the Chargers, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

All odds per BetMGM as of Saturday afternoon.

Spread: Ravens (-3.5)

Moneyline: Ravens (-175); Chargers (+145)

Over/under: 48

Opinion: Controversial hip-drop tackles need to be banned by NFL – and quickly

