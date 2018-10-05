Ravens vs. Browns Week 5: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

The Baltimore Ravens head to Cleveland to take on the Browns and Baker Mayfield for another divisional matchup. Here's everything you need to know.

Just like that, it's Week 5 of the regular season and the Baltimore Ravens head to Cleveland to take on the Browns and Baker Mayfield for another divisional matchup.

For the first time in several years, the Browns (1-2-1) actually pose a threat to the Ravens. Former Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield has taken over the reigns and is becoming quite the sensation. In two games, Mayfield is 38-for-64 for 496 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

After studying a ton of film on the Browns offense, Ravens defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale referred to Brown as this generation's Brett Favre or John Elway. Those are pretty big shoes to fill.

But as expected, Mayfield has had his share of rookie mistakes. The last four games, two of which were started by Mayfield, have been decided by an average of 2.5 points and all came down to a play made in the fourth quarter. Last week against the Raiders, Brown accounted for four turnovers in addition to nine dropped passes from the offense. The 23-year-old knows taking care of the ball will be of high importance Sunday as the Ravens are 15-5 against rookies QBs in the John Harbaugh era. It doesn't help that the Ravens defense has limited its opponents to 275.8 yards per game, a mere 29.8 success rate on third down and has allowed only 16.25 points per game.

In addition to Mayfield there's wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who has 24 receptions for 312 yards and one touchdown, and rookie running back Nick Chubb, who had a breakout game against the Raiders turning three carries into 105 yards, averaging 35 yards a carry and two touchdowns. The Ravens defense, which ranks fourth in rushing yards, will have to keep a close eye on running back Carlos Hyde who has totaled 83 rushing attempts for 285 yards and five touchdowns.

Now let's turn our attention to the Ravens. After being suspended for the first four games of the season, cornerback Jimmy Smith will likely make his return to an already strong secondary, and first-round draft pick Hayden Hurst could see his first regular season action after having surgery on his foot during the preseason.

The Ravens offense, which has dominated statistically in the first four games of the season, will look to ride the high of their 26-14 primetime win in Pittsburgh. Heading into Week 5, they are the only team to have six players with at least 100 yards receiving and are ranked fifth in points (30.8), 10th in yards (396.8), eighth in passing yards (307.8) but 23rd in rushing yards (89.0).

Joe Flacco currently has a 133.5 passer rating when making plays outside the pocket. He ranks No. 1 among all QBs. Expect the long ball to be on display Sunday against a Browns defense that is ranked 24th in passing yards (278.2).

The Ravens and Browns have met 38 times with the Ravens leading the series 29-9 including a 18-2 record under John Harbaugh. In Cleveland, the Ravens are 14-5.

Click here for the Ravens and Browns' injury reports.

Ahead of the matchup, here's everything you need to know to watch.

RAVENS VS. BROWNS WEEK 5 HOW TO WATCH:

Who: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

What: Week 5 regular season

When: Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Watch Now with fuboTV - Try free trial

Radio: WBAL New Radio 1090 and 98Rock

Weather: 75 degrees, scattered thunderstorms

RAVENS 2018 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sun., 9/9 vs. Bills, 1:00 p.m. (W: 47-3)

Week 2: Thur., 9/13 @ Bengals, 8:20 p.m. (L: 34-23)

Week 3: Sun., 9/23 vs. Broncos. 1:00 p.m. (W: 27-14)

Week 4: Sun., 9/30 @ Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (W: 26-14)

Week 5: Sun., 10/7 @ Browns, 1:00 p.m.

Week 6: Sun., 10/14 @ Titans, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: Sun., 10/21 vs. Saints, 4:05 p.m.

Week 8: Sun., 10/28 @ Panthers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 9: Sun., 11/4 vs. Steelers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 10: BYE week

Week 11: Sun., 11/18 vs. Bengals, 1:00 p.m.

Week 12: Sun., 11/25 vs. Raiders, 1:00 p.m.

Week 13: Sun., 12/2 @ Falcons, 1:00 p.m.

Week 14: Sun., 12/9 @ Chiefs, 1:00 p.m.

Week 15: Sun., 12/16 vs. Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 16: Sat., 12/22 or Sunday 12/23 @ Chargers, TBD

Week 17: Sun., 12/30 vs. Browns, 1:00 p.m.