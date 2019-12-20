Ravens vs. Browns Week 16: Time, TV Channel, Live stream

Only two teams this season have managed to take down the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens. Surprisingly, one of them is the Cleveland Browns. In Week 16, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have a chance to avenge that loss.

With a win, the Ravens will clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. At 6-8, the Browns are on the fringe of being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. If they pull off the upset Sunday, they keep their hopes alive.

Cleveland defeated Baltimore in their first matchup this season 40-25. Since then, the Ravens have won 10 straight games and beat down playoff teams like the Texans, Patriots and Seahawks, among others. Cleveland is a respectable 4-3 at home this season, while Baltimore is 6-1 on the road.

Here's all the information you need to know to watch the division matchup.

RAVENS at BROWNS HOW TO WATCH

What: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Week 16 matchup

When: Sunday, December 22, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

TV Channel: CBS, WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

Radio: ESPN Radio, WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM), 98 Rock (97.9 FM)

Injury Report

Ravens: TBD

Browns, all QUESTIONABLE: RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck), DB Eric Murray (knee), C JC Tretter (knee), RT Kendall Lamm (knee), DT Sheldon Richardson (back) and DE Olivier Vernon (knee)

Players to Watch

QB Lamar Jackson: The MVP frontrunner has been lighting up defenses all season, expect more of the same in Week 16. The Browns are middle of the pack defensively, but they're no match for Jackson's greatness. With 40 total touchdowns this season, expect him to tack on a few more Sunday.

CB Marcus Peters: After being traded to Baltimore midway through the season, Peters has fit in beautifully with the Ravens defense. He's recorded five interceptions and three touchdowns this season and was just selected to his third Pro Bowl. With Baker Mayfield slinging it (17 INT this season), there should be ample opportunity for Peters to make plays.

RB Nick Chubb: Quietly leading the NFL in rushing this season (ever seen a Lamborghini commercial?), Nick Chubb faces the fifth-toughest rushing defense Sunday. Unstoppable force, meet immovable object.

