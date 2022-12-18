Ravens vs. Browns highlights Week 15
Watch the game highlights between the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns during Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch the game highlights between the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns during Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
On Saturday, the Panthers placed rookie LB Brandon Smith on IR.
Week 15 is set to be a pivotal juncture for several teams in playoff contention. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders headline the action.
Playing without the injured Lamar Jackson, the Ravens couldn’t do much of anything right today in Cleveland. Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley had a rough day filling in for Jackson, the Ravens, defense struggled to get off the field, and even all-time great kicker Justin Tucker missed two field goal attempts as the Browns won [more]
If you need last-minute gifts for the holidays, Costco can come to your rescue. The warehouse club giant has a host of affordable gift items on sale that won't force you to rack up a giant credit card tab. This month, Costco has a discounted special edition Keurig available with added customization features.
Have you ever seen a game like that? Of course you haven’t. None of us have. The Vikings were down 33-0 at halftime and outscored the Colts 39-3 in the second half and overtime to pull off the largest comeback in NFL history for a 39-36 victory. It was a performance that essentially had to [more]
Dayo Odeyingbo continues to improve every week.
Does drinking more coffee and tea reduce your risk of dying? Can you reduce your blood pressure by doing breathing exercises?
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Minnesota's completion of the biggest comeback in NFL history hit plenty of speed bumps. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan had not one, but two, fumble returns for touchdowns foiled by the whistle in the 39-36 overtime victory over Indianapolis on Saturday. The first one came in the second quarter, with the Vikings already trailing 23-0.
Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass in his home debut for Cleveland, leading the Browns to an ugly 13-3 win on Saturday over the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, who need injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson to get back quickly. Watson wasn't spectacular, but he did enough in his third game since being reinstated from an NFL suspension to help the Browns (6-8) keep their miniscule playoff hopes alive. Watson, who was banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct, connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter to put the Browns up 13-3 — the biggest deficit the Ravens (9-5) have faced all season.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. San Francisco first team to clinch division, while Vikings follow suit.
Stark left the Monday Night Football sidelines 20 years ago to start a family. She never imagined she'd get a chance to return, and now she's seizing it.
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
Instead of the 49ers extending their lead to 28-3 on a Deommodore Lenoir pick six, referee Alex Kemp flagged Nick Bosa for roughing the passer and paced off a 15-yard penalty.
The 49ers nearly received a boost in the NFC standings Saturday before the Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings.
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.
This is why you pay Lamar Jackson, Baltimore.
Ohio State football no longer has a 2024 quarterback commit.
Julian Edelman commented on the Vikings' historical comeback win over Matt Ryan and the Colts.
Follow along for live score updates as Jackson State football takes on NC Central at the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Micah Parsons took a lot of heat this week for expressing his opinion about the MVP race. The Dallas Cowboys' star linebacke r said the Philadelphia Eagles are 12-1 more because of the overall talent on the team than Jalen Hurts. The Eagles' third-year quarterback is a frontrunner for NFL Most Valuable Player entering Week 15.