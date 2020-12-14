Ravens vs. Browns final score predictions: Uncertain but hopeful in Week 14

It’s almost time for the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns to clash in Week 14. A “Monday Night Football” matchup worthy of its national spotlight, this game will likely define Baltimore playoff hopes and could either be the jumping-off point for Cleveland or the start of their slide.

We here at Ravens Wire are hopeful Baltimore will be able to win but with how inconsistent they’ve been this season, there’s more than a little doubt as you’ll see from our predictions. If the best version of the Ravens shows up tonight, it shouldn’t be close. But if the sloppy team we’ve seen all too often this season gets off the plane, it could be for a long night and a very close finish.

Take a look at our Ravens vs. Browns final score predictions for Week 14:

Matthew Stevens:

Ravens 27 - Browns 24 I wish I could say I'm confident in this prediction but I'm definitely not. Cleveland has been playing pretty good football the last few weeks while Baltimore has continued to be hot-and-cold on both sides of the ball every week. But with their season on the line in an AFC North rivalry, I have to believe the Ravens show up and play their best football of the season. Granted, I'm still very much hedging my bets by keeping this prediction close, but Baltimore should get the job done by being aggressive defensively and playing their brand of football on offense. If they play anything other than that, you can probably start scheduling stuff to do on weekends in January.

Robert Sobus:

Ravens 30 - Browns 26 This will be a competitive matchup. Both teams know this game could be crucial heading down the stretch towards the playoffs. The Ravens are trying to reassert themselves in the playoffs after a difficult start to the season. The Browns are a tough matchup and will try to stop the running game early. If Baltimore can pull a few sneaky plays and bootlegs early, they could catch Cleveland napping. The Browns' offense will not beat Baltimore throwing the ball and will need to turn their focus to their best weapon: the ground game. If the Ravens can stop the run, it'll be a long night for Cleveland.

Story continues

Neil Dutton:

Ravens 20 - Browns 17 A closely fought clash between the two AFC North rivals. Both teams will lean on their ground games, but the Ravens' defense will have too many playmakers making too many plays to let this game slip.

Alex Bente:

Ravens 31 - Browns 22 The Baltimore Ravens have their backs against the wall in the playoff race, with each game essentially being a must-win. That alone could make them very dangerous, especially to an opponent they're familiar with like the Browns. If Baltimore's defense plays up to its potential, Baker Mayfield will likely have a nightmare game, and that could honestly be enough for the Ravens to get the victory. The bigger question mark comes from the Ravens' offense, who may have gotten a bit of its mojo back with Lamar Jackson returning last week. That said, the resurgence was against the lowly Cowboys and this year's Ravens team hasn't proven it can outplay better teams for 60 minutes. That said, even though the Browns hold the better record, I'm not sure they're the better team in this instance. Baltimore is certainly capable of going toe-to-toe with anyone (except maybe the Chiefs) and if this team plays with even 75% of their ability, they should be able to take care of business against a team they've had few issues with over the years.

Kevin Oestreicher:

Ravens 30 - Browns 27 The Baltimore Ravens will have everything on the line when they face off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14. Both teams are powerhouse running teams who can also make teams pay with their passing games. However, the difference for me will be the rush defense, and right now Baltimore is better equipped to stop the running game, even with Calais Campbell potentially not being available. Even if Campbell doesn't suit up, the Ravens still have run stuffers in Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe who can wreak havoc on the inside. Whichever team can stop the run and force it out of their opponents' game plan first will win the game, and Baltimore should be that team.