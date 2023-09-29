Ravens vs. Browns: 7 stats to know for Week 4

The Browns have been on an AFC North tour over the past two weeks, and on Sunday, they’ll play host to the third AFC North opponent in four weeks when the Ravens travel to Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday.

The Browns have listed QB Deshaun Watson as questionable, as the star quarterback has been dealing with a right shoulder injury suffered in the Week 3 win over Tennessee.

Baltimore has ruled out five starters, including Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman, while Kyle Van Noy will likely make his 2023 debut.

With kickoff fast approaching, here are seven stats to know.

No drop off from Geno Stone to Marcus Williams

Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

Stone suffered a rib injury in the team’s 22-19 loss to the Colts in Week 3, but he appears to be ready to go for Sunday’s matchup with the Browns. He could draw the start at free safety with Marcus Williams (pectoral) uncertain again in Week 4.

Geno Stone this season: 🟣 84.8 PFF Grade

🟣 2nd among Ravens players

🟣 7th among all safeties pic.twitter.com/6JE3cNG0dt — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) September 28, 2023

Roquan Elite

Sep 24, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Roquan Smith this season: 3 pressures

1.5 sacks

7 stops

9 targets

37 passing yards allowed He's the highest graded LB in the NFL – 88.1 😈 pic.twitter.com/p1iYf7H4Ds — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) September 28, 2023

Browns are dominant in 4th quarter

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns defense has not allowed scores on any opponent drives in the 4th quarter this season, best in NFL; League Avg: 35%. pic.twitter.com/OmdEkC8TnJ — Inside Edge NFL (@IE_NFL) September 27, 2023

4

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Ravens middle linebacker duo is among four NFL defenders to log at least 30 tackles, 1 sack and 1 PD this season.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Any prop bet or parlay involving the Ravens should center around tight Mark Andrews.

Andrews has scored seven career touchdowns against the Browns, the most by any Ravens player ever vs. Cleveland.

19

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) smiles as he comes up with a first quarter touchdown on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Baltimore has gone 19 straight games rushing for at least 100 yards, marking the NFL’s longest active streak. (Atlanta is second w/ 18 games.)

Zay Flowers on historic pace

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Flowers has 21 catches this season, marking the most ever by any Baltimore player through three career games.

Flowers’ 21 catches are also the second most among all NFL rookies in 2023, while his 188 receiving yards stand fourth.

John Harbaugh owns Cleveland

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens are 24-6 against the Browns under head coach John Harbaugh, including an 11-4 mark in Cleveland.

