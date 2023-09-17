Ravens vs. Bengals: How to watch, listen and stream Week 2

Baltimore’s Week 2 opponent is angry and a vulnerable team awaiting the Ravens for Sunday’s critical AFC North matchup at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Bengals want to bounce back from a 24-3 defeat at Cleveland in Week 1.

Here’s how you can watch, listen & live stream the game:

Game information

Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Afc Wild Card Jan 15 0470

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, September 17 (1 p.m. ET)

Paycor Stadium — Cincinnati Ohio

How to watch

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), CBS / WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington, D.C.)

WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati /WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton /WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington

National TV: Paramount+

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)

Streaming

If you’re not in the Baltimore, Ohio or Western Pennsylvania area, you have streaming options.

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app and NFL+.

Also available live on FuboTV

“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”

Radio

Baltimore: Local radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

Cincinnati: WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst). In addition the game will air nationally on Sports USA Radio. Broadcasters are Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and Giovani Bernard (analyst). The game radio broadcast will also be available in-market on the Bengals app and Bengals mobile web and nationally on Bengals.com desktop.

Satellite Radio

National radio: SiriusXM (Chs. 109 or 383)

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire