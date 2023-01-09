Ravens vs. Bengals playoff matchup set for Sunday night primetime

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Baltimore Ravens in the opening round of the playoffs on Sunday, January 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

Cincinnati locked in the matchup with Sunday’s 27-16 win over the Ravens, earning them a 12-4 record and their eighth win in a row.

The Bengals entered Sunday’s game AFC North champs but needing a win to prevent a coin toss that would decide whether they got to host a playoff game against the Ravens in the opening round. They also had a slim chance at the No. 2 seed and an even slimmer chance at a non-Ravens opponent, depending on other results.

The big question around the playoff rematch is whether the Ravens will have star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Backup Tyler Huntley, tight end Mark Andrews and running back J.K. Dobbins didn’t play in the season finale, either.

