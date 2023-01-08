Ravens vs. Bengals live stream, time, viewing info for Week 18

The Cincinnati Bengals enter the season finale as AFC North champions on paper, yet due a wrinkle in a convoluted situation, must beat the Baltimore Ravens to guarantee home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

With the team’s Week 17 game classified as a no-contest and voted-upon rules in place, the Bengals and Ravens would flip a coin to determine home-field advantage if the Ravens win on Sunday to set up a rematch in the wild card round.

That makes Sunday effectively a playoff game for the Bengals as they want to avoid becoming the first team to ever win a division but open the wild card round on the road.

Drama aside, the spread is a big one because the Ravens won’t have superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Bengals have won seven straight. Here’s a look at viewing info.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 8 (1 p.m. ET)

TV info: CBS

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Paycor Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 44 degrees

Referee: Ron Torbert

Opponent Wire site: Ravens Wire

Odds: Bengals -8.5

List

Cincinnati Bengals 2023 list of opponents finalized

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire