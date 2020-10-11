Ravens vs. Bengals inactives: Only 1 Baltimore starter out in Week 5

Matthew Stevens

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals square off in Week 5 in what will be the second division game for both teams.

Though the Ravens had 12 players listed as “questionable” on the final injury report of the week, Baltimore will enter the game with nearly everyone playing. As we reported earlier this morning, the Ravens were expected to have quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, wide receiver Marquise Brown, and cornerback Marcus Peters all available for this game, despite being limited in practice this week.

Check out the inactive list for both the Ravens and Bengals in Week 5.

Baltimore Ravens Week 5 inactives:

Player Position
Trace McSorley QB
Chris Moore WR
Justice Hill RB
Trystan Colon-Castillo C/G
Justin Ellis DT
Tyre Phillips G
Broderick Washington DT

Cincinnati Bengals Week 5 inactives:

Player Position
Macksensie Alexander CB
Markus Bailey LB
Andrew Brown DT
John Ross WR
Keaton Sutherland G
Trayveon Williams HB
Austin Seibert K