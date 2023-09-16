Ravens vs. Bengals: Who has the edge at each position in Week 2?

The Cincinnati Bengals face another AFC North Division rival in their home opener when they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

Zac Taylor’s team is looking to bounce back from a 24-3 defeat at Cleveland in Week 1, while Baltimore looks to start the season 2-0 after a 25-9 win over Houston in the season opener.

There’s star power at every position, with elite quarterback, wide receiver, and safety play on display for both squads.

With both teams finished their final preparation, we’re looking at who has the edge at each position.

QB--Even

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL game is all about elite quarterback play and Sunday’s matchup feature’s two of the highest paid signal-callers in NFL history.

Lamar Jackson was solid in the opening week win over Houston, while Joe Burrow will look to rebound from an ugly performance in the loss to Cleveland.

RB--Even

Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

Bengals running back Joe Mixon had 814 yards rushing (1,255 total) and he’s amassed three, 1,000-yard seasons in his seven year NFL career.

With J.K. Dobbins out, it’ll be Gus Edwards and Justice Hill carrying the load for the Baltimore rushing attack.

WR -- Benngals

Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Week 7

Baltimore has a loaded wide receiver group with Odell Beckham, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devin Durvernay and Tylan Wallace.

Beckham is the consumate deep threat, while Zay Flowers had a breakout performance in his debut.

Cincinnati has the best trio of pass catchers in the NFL, with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

The Bengals get the edge, but it’s a slight one.

TE--Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) hits Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) in the second quarter during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews will return to the lineup and he’ll look to energize a unit that had one reception for 7-yards in Week 1.

Isaiah Likely is an emerging second-year tight end for Baltimore.

Cincinnati will counter with tight end Irv Smith Jr.

OL--Even

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

In Week 1, the Bengals offensive line folded against a formidable Browns pass rush, as Cincinnati recorded just 142 yards of net offense, including 67 net passing yards.

Baltimore is banged up front and will be without Ronnie Stanley (LT), and Tyler Linderbaum (C).

Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will have an intriguing matchup with Odafe Oweh, while the entire group allowed 13 pressures in Week 1.

DT-Ravens

Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore is stout against the run thanks to Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones and Michael Pierce plugging up the middle, and applying pressure on passing downs.

For Cincinnati, D.J. Reader and B.J. Hill are solid at the point of attack.

Edge rusher -- Ravens

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Odafe Oweh didn’t get a sack last week, but he was impactful against a top-5 left tackle in Laremy Tunsil, logging three tackles, three quarterback hits and was credited with seven pressures.

Jadeveon Clowney was credited with a handful of pressures, while David Ojabo logged a strip sack.

For Cincinnati, they’ll counter with Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample and Trey Hendrickson, who combined for 17 tackles in the opener.

LB--Ravens

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Germaine Pratt is a solid linebacker, and logged 11 tackles in the Bengals loss to the Browns in Week 1.

His running mate Logan Wilson logged 8 tackles and is an active playmaker, but they’re no match for Baltimore’s Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith.

Smith logged almost 20 tackles in the opner, Queen had 10+ tackles, and both players logged a sack.

CB--Even

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

With Marlon Humphrey still out, it’ll be Ronald Darby and Brandon Stephens matched-up against the Bengals vaunted passing attack.

For Cincinnati, Cam Taylor-Britt, D.J. Turner and Chidobe Awuzie will be tasked with slowing Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman.

Mike Hilton’s matchup with Zay Flowers will be gold.

S -Even

Marcus Williams is out after suffering a torn pec, but Ar’Darius Washington has been solid in relief.

Kyle Hamilton (Ravens) and Dax Hill (Bengals) are the new version of the safety position — hybrid athletes, capable of flourishing in the slot or tracking the ball deep.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire