Ravens vs. 49ers: Week 13 odds, live stream, playoff picture impact

Super Bowl LIV in Miami isn't until February, but we might be seeing a preview of that matchup Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Ravens, who sit atop the AFC North, will host the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers in the most anticipated game on the Week 13 schedule.

You can bet the New England Patriots will be keeping a close eye on this game because it will have a profound impact on the AFC playoff race.

Here's everything Patriots fans need to know about the Ravens vs. 49ers Week 13 matchup.

When: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Odds (via Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas)

Spread: Ravens -5.5

Over/under: 45





Playoff Picture Impact

The Ravens are just one game behind the Patriots for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The defending Super Bowl champs lead the conference with a 10-1 record, and their only loss was a Week 9 defeat at Baltimore. That win gives the Ravens the head-to-head tiebreaker, so Baltimore only needs to tie the Patriots for the AFC's best record at the end of the regular season to earn the top seed and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. Baltimore has a couple tough games coming up, but this matchup with the 49ers is by far the toughest. San Francisco has an elite defense that's allowed the fewest passing yards per game and the second-fewest points per game. If any defense can slow down Ravens quarterback and leading MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, it's this 49ers unit (or maybe the Pats, too, if given a second chance).



The Patriots also have a few difficult games remaining, including a Week 13 matchup versus the Houston Texans and a Week 14 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Former Patriots backup quarterback and current 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo can do his former team a massive favor by giving Baltimore its third loss of the season. A Ravens loss Sunday would allow the Patriots to lose another game and still control their own destiny in the race for the No. 1 seed. A Baltimore win over San Francisco would put a lot of pressure on New England to earn a road victory against Houston on Sunday night.

A couple NFC teams also will be watching this game closely. The New Orleans Saints entered Week 13 as the No. 2 seed in the NFC and improved to 10-2 with a Thanksgiving win over the Atlanta Falcons. The 49ers and Saints play in New Orleans in Week 14. The Seattle Seahawks would move into first place in the NFC West if they beat the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night and the 49ers lose to the Ravens. This scenario also would see the Seahawks jump from the No. 5 seed to the No. 2 seed, and the 49ers drop from the No. 1 seed to the No. 5 seed.

