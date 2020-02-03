Ravens VP of Public Relations Chad Steele makes annual cameo at Super Bowl
Behind each quarterback at every Super Bowl stands Chad Steele, the Baltimore Ravens' Vice President of Public Relations.
But after each Super Bowl, the 6-foot-7 media liaison for a particular superstar is seen on camera, doing his job trailing a particular team's standout.
Sunday was no different, as he was seen behind Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes immediately after the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory over the 49ers.
If there's a big moment in the #NFL the @Ravens Chad Steele is there #SuperBowlLIV #forrestgump Congratulations #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/pHm8F70DMo
— Kirkster (@KirkMcEwen) February 3, 2020
According to a story from ESPN in 2018, a hashtag (#GuyBehindPeyton) trended on Twitter after Steele followed Manning on the field after the Broncos beat the Panthers in 2016.
Meet the #GuyBehindPeyton, who has also been the guy behind many other Super Bowl Champions, @CSteele32. 😎@RayLewis @Ravens #RavensFlock #NFLFilmsPresents: Steele Tough - Part 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SL2I2LEbZM
— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 6, 2018
And once again Sunday, Steele was behind right behind a Super Bowl winning quarterback as confetti rained down.
