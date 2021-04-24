Ravens visiting with Dennis Kelly over the weekend

After trading tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens have a huge hole in their offensive line. While there’s optimism that a deal between Baltimore and former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva can get done after the draft, the team is scheduled to visit with another lineman.

After trading OT Orlando Brown, the Ravens are scheduled to visit this weekend with former Titans’ OT Dennis Kelly, per source. Baltimore also has met with Steelers’ free-agent OT Alejandro Villanueva. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2021

Kelly has been a reliable tackle ever since being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 5th round of the 2012 draft. He has played primarily right tackle throughout the course of his career, starting all 16 games at the position in 2020 for the Tennessee Titans.

The nine-year veteran also has experience blocking in a run-heavy offense, as Tennesee uses Derrick Henry in the ground and pound game to overpower defenses. He performed well for the Titans overall, and is a solid depth piece at the tackle position.

It’s clear that the Ravens are looking for veteran help to try and replace Brown. Whether the team ends up signing Villanueva, Kelly, or even another option remains to be seen.