Ravens have virtual meeting with Tulsa OLB Zaven Collins

The 2021 NFL draft is quickly approaching and without a traditional Scouting Combine this offseason due to COVID-19, things like pre-draft meetings could mean far more to teams like the Baltimore Ravens. As a part of their pre-draft process, the Ravens are meeting with Tulsa outside linebacker Zaven Collins, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

Baltimore is absolutely in the mix for help at outside linebacker regardless of what they do in free agency. Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, and Tyus Bowser are set to hit free agency and it’s not like the Ravens were stacked at the position heading into last season. While the potential loss of any of those players should be enough to have Baltimore very interested in a pass rusher early in the 2021 NFL draft, the lack of capable depth behind the starters helps solidify the case. If all three were to leave in free agency, the Ravens would just have Jaylon Ferguson and two undrafted players on the depth chart.

Baltimore was hoping to see more from Ferguson, who was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. However, after two years in the league, Ferguson has seen his playing time decrease and failed to put up much production — combining for 4.5 sacks and 23 pressures in 28 games while seeing his snap count go from 499 (51%) in 2019 to 302 (28%) in 2020. Chauncey Rivers and Aaron Adeoye have some promising characteristics for undrafted players but they’ve combined to be on the field for just 23 snaps.

As we heard from general manager Eric DeCosta last year, the impact of the coronavirus on the scouting process has meant teams like Baltimore need to rely a little heavier on the things they can get. That means things like game film, virtual meetings, and talking to a prospect’s coaches will create the picture of where a prospect currently is and what they could become. It’s important to not read too much into pre-draft meetings but it does point to a team’s interest in a player at the least. And Collins is an intriguing option for Baltimore as early as the first round.

Collins has a dynamic and varied skill set that makes him attractive for a team like the Ravens. As NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein’s scouting report notes, Collins has the size, strength, and athleticism to make plays all over the field. He can rush the passer, drop back into coverage, set the edge, come up in run support, and everything in between.

Baltimore has typically loved linebackers with that type of versatility and has often eyed players like Collins rather than a pure pass rusher who might get more sacks but is far more limited overall. Unfortunately, that hasn’t always worked out for the Ravens. They’ve seen players like Kamalei Correa struggle, in part, because the constant moving around they’re asked to do doesn’t allow them to become truly adept at any one thing. On the flip side, players like Matthew Judon have been absolute steals later in the draft thanks to their versatility.

Regardless of if Collins eventually dons the purple and black in Baltimore or not, the Ravens are clearly interested in finding some more help at outside linebacker in the 2021 NFL draft.

