Ravens veterans douse rookies with hose during fumble drill

The Baltimore Ravens have been known as one of the more dominant teams in the NFL, and that comes with plenty of training and practicing. However, certain drills do not need to be taken as seriously as others, especially in temperatures that exceed 90 degrees.

Following training camp practice on Monday, the Ravens held a fumble drill for their 2022 rookies. The drill proved to be a fun one, as the rookies attempted to recover a loose football on the wet grass while being sprayed with a hose by veteran players. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, defensive end Calais Campbell and kicker Justin Tucker could be seen in a video posted by the team hosing down the rookies on the grass.

Lamar said get off my lawn 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MprQQqXlX9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 8, 2022

When asked about the “hose drill” at the end of practice, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said the practice replicated recovering a fumble in the rain.

“Yes, that was an idea that came up last night in the coaches meeting, so we did it. It was fun. Recover a fumble in the rain, right? Also, get the rookies good and wet. Spray the hose right in their face, that’s what I saw. So, they had a good time with it.”

While football is business, the Ravens show the ability to be serious while also having fun on the practice field. The “hose drill” could come in handy as the NFL regular season approaches, and gives the team a nice break from the grueling nature of training camp in sweltering heat.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire