Ravens are very close to breaking one of Patriots' most impressive NFL records

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the New England Patriots' most impressive NFL records in their sights, and there's a pretty decent chance they break it in Sunday's Week 17 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens need 93 yards to break the Patriots' single-season record for rushing yards, which was set in 1978.

Taking a run at history? Ravens are 93 yards away from breaking the NFL single-season rushing record held by 1978 Patriots.



Baltimore has run for 3,073 rushing yards this season, joining 1973 Bills and 1978 Patriots as only teams in NFL history with 3,000 rush yards in a season.



— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 23, 2019

One bit of good news for the Patriots is the Ravens have nothing to play for in the regular season finale.

Baltimore secured the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs with Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns, and as a result, it's unlikely many of the team's starters will play much against the Steelers. It wouldn't make sense for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson or starting running back Mark Ingram to get many (or any, honestly) snaps when the outcome of the game means nothing to Baltimore. The injury risk just isn't worth it.

That said, the Ravens are fully capable of tallying 93 yards without Jackson and Ingram. Baltimore leads the league with 204.9 rushing yards per game and 5.6 yards per carry. Backup running back Gus Edwards is averaging 5.2 yards per carry, and we know backup quarterback Robert Griffin III isn't afraid to escape the pocket and make plays in the open field.

The 1978 Patriots, specifically the team's offensive line and running backs, will always hold a special place in league history for its rushing prowess, even if the Ravens break the record Sunday.

