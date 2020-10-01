How the Ravens are using their running backs through the first three weeks

How the Ravens are using their RBs through the first 3 weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

All offseason, the Ravens’ backfield was perhaps the biggest question mark on the offensive side of the football.

Through three weeks of the season those questions haven’t gone away, they’ve just evolved.

Against the Chiefs on Monday, the Ravens threw 28 passes compared to 21 rushes, a statistic that drew ire from the fanbase over abandoning the run prematurely. On the first drive of the game, six of the team’s first seven plays were runs. Then, three straight passes resulted in a 4th down, and a field goal attempt from Justin Tucker.

“I don’t think we got away from the run after the first series,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. “We need to score a touchdown there, once we got in the red zone. We’ve looked at those plays really hard, (offensive coordinator) Greg (Roman) has especially hard. Nobody looks at the play-calling more than Greg Roman, who in my opinion, is one of the best play callers in the National Football League and has proven that.”

The Ravens, who rushed for more yards than any team in league history a year ago, have also focused on their running game to include their dynamic talents: Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

Edwards has drawn praise, and attention, in recent days for his performances too. On four carries Monday, which was third on the team, he rushed for 39 yards — including a 24-yard carry. Against the Browns in Week 1, he had four carries, fourth on the team, for 17 yards. In Week 2 against the Texans, he carried the ball 10 times for a game-high 73 yards.

That’s led to cries to get Edwards more involved in the offense. Through 18 carries in three games, he’s averaging 7.2 yards-per-carry.

“Every week is going to be a little bit different,” Roman explained. “We really like all our backs. We believe in them. Depending on what kind of runs we’re running, is it quarterback driven runs where the quarterback might keep it? Are they straight handoffs to the back?”

The split in backfield carries is what many could have predicted through the first three weeks, especially as the Ravens look to get quarterback Lamar Jackson more involved as a passer.

Harbaugh also added that the Ravens won’t ever get away from the run completely — they’re simply too good at it. But with Hill returning to health, the Ravens may have to keep him inactive on gamedays due to the talent on the depth chart.

Ingram, who was a Pro Bowl talent last year, still has first crack at the carries. Dobbins, the 55th overall pick, was one of college football’s best backs a year ago. There’s simply not many carries and touches to go around for, well, anyone in that backfield.

As the season moves along, these split weeks should pay dividends, too. Dobbins had more than 300 touches at Ohio State a season ago. Ingram had 228 touches. Edwards, third on the team in carries, had 140 touches. Keeping bodies fresh, during a game or the season, can only play to the Ravens’ strengths as the year wears on.

So far this season, Ingram has 28 touches (on pace for 150 touches this season), Edwards has 18 (a 96-touch pace), Dobbins has 15 (an 80-touch pace) and Hill has yet to play.

“There’s nothing wrong with having a closer either, like they do in baseball either, where a guy is fresh coming out of the bullpen throwing 102 miles per hour when everybody else is kinda worn the defense down,” Roman said.

That “closer” role could fit Edwards perfectly as a bruising, downhill back would allow Dobbins to season and Ingram to stay fresh down the stretch.

But sometimes, baseball teams have no problem trotting out their closer in the middle innings.