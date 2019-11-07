The Ravens used YouTube and college film to scout for Ryan Finley's Bengals debut

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - When Jimmy Smith sat down to watch film of Ryan Finley this week, he had to go on YouTube to get a better scouting report of the Bengals' quarterback.

Finley is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday in Cincinnati against the Ravens. And when he takes the first snap of the game, it will be the first regular season snap of his career.

The Bengals benched Andy Dalton, who had been the team's starting quarterback since 2011, ahead of the team's bye last week. The move gave Finley over a week to prepare for his first regular season action.

"I personally YouTube-ed him yesterday, just to see what he's like, see how he throws," Smith said. "I've heard what our coaches tell us and watched a little bit of the preseason, but we'll figure it out when we get out there."

An NC State product, Finley is an older rookie at 24 years old; older than Ravens second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is 22.

But since Dalton took every snap for the Bengals through the first eight games of the season, the last pass Finley threw was in the preseason.

"I watched his preseason stuff," Earl Thomas said. "I didn't do as much research as Jimmy did, but I saw his game in the preseason. He looked pretty good. Good play-action guy, he can get out of the pocket and move if we let him. But he's still young. We'll see how he responds to everything we throw at him."

Finley went 47-of-64 for 414 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in three games in the preseason.

Because he hasn't thrown a pass since those games, the Ravens defense has had to get creative on how they prepared for Finley's debut.

"We've watched college tape on him, we've watched preseason tape on him," defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "One of the coaches in the defensive meetings said, ‘What's next? Are we going to watch the rival high school tapes?' I'd like to say we're prepared for him, but we'll see on Sunday."

The Ravens haven't seen a quarterback other than Dalton take snaps for the Bengals since Jan. 3, 2016, when A.J. McCarron beat Ryan Mallett and the 5-11 Ravens.

Aside from that 2016 start from McCarron, the last Bengal to start at quarterback against the Ravens was Carson Palmer on Jan. 2, 2011.

Finley won't have top weapon A.J. Green, who won't be in the lineup against the Ravens, and perhaps longer. Meaning, the onus will be on Finley and the weapons he's already got to beat the Ravens for the Bengals first win of the year.

"He in the league for a reason," Peters said. "Like I said, it's any given Sunday. We've just got to prepare as if we're playing against Tom (Brady) again. So just got to stay on our toes."

