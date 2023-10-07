Advertisement

Ravens updated unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 5 matchup vs. Steelers

glenn erby
·2 min read

The Ravens have completed preparation for their Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

These players were not on the field at the start of Friday’s final practice and have either been ruled out or are questionable.

With kickoff fast approaching in this heated AFC North rivaly, here’s an updated depth chart.

QB

Starter–Lamar Jackson
2nd–Tyler Huntley
3rd–Josh Johnson

RB

Starter–Gus Edwards
2nd–Justice Hill

Baltimore designated RB Keaton Mitchell to return from Injured Reserve.

FB

Starter-Patrick Ricard

WR

Starter–Odell Beckham Jr.
2nd–Rashod Bateman

WR

Starter–Zay Flowers
2nd–Nelson Agholor
3rd–Devin Duvernay

TE

Starter–Mark Andrews
2nd–Isaiah Likely
3rd–Charlie Kolar

LT

Starter–Ronnie Stanley
2nd–Patrick Mekari
3rd–Daniel Faalele

LG

Starter–John Simpson
2nd–Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

C

Starter–Tyler Linderbaum
2nd–Sam Mustipher
3rd–Patrick Mekari

RG

Starter–Kevin Zeitler
2nd–Ben Cleveland

RT

Starter–Morgan Moses
2nd–Patrick Mekari
3rd–Daniel Faalele

DT

Starter–Justin Madubuike
2nd–Travis Jones

NT

Starter–Michael Pierce
2nd–Travis Jones

DE

Starter–Broderick Washington
2nd–Brent Urban

Edge Rusher

Starter–Odafe Oweh
2nd–Tavius Robinson
3rd–Jeremiah Moon

Mike Linbacker

Starter–Roquan Smith
2nd–Malik Harrison

WLB

Starter–Patrick Queen
2nd–Del’Shawn Phillips
3rd–Trenton Simpson

SAM LB

Starter–Jadeveon Clowney
2nd–Kyle Van Noy

CB

Starter–Ronald Darby
2nd–Rock Ya-Sin
3rd–Jalyn Armour-Davis

CB

Starter–Marlon Humphrey
2nd–Brandon Stephens
3rd–Arthur Maulet
4th–Kevon Seymour

S

Starter–Kyle Hamilton
2nd–Geno Stone

S

Starter–Marcus Williams
2nd–Daryl Worley

