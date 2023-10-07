Ravens updated unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 5 matchup vs. Steelers

The Ravens have completed preparation for their Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

These players were not on the field at the start of Friday’s final practice and have either been ruled out or are questionable.

With kickoff fast approaching in this heated AFC North rivaly, here’s an updated depth chart.

QB

Starter–Lamar Jackson

2nd–Tyler Huntley

3rd–Josh Johnson

RB

Starter–Gus Edwards

2nd–Justice Hill

Baltimore designated RB Keaton Mitchell to return from Injured Reserve.

FB

Starter-Patrick Ricard

WR

Starter–Odell Beckham Jr.

2nd–Rashod Bateman

WR

Starter–Zay Flowers

2nd–Nelson Agholor

3rd–Devin Duvernay

TE

Starter–Mark Andrews

2nd–Isaiah Likely

3rd–Charlie Kolar

LT

Starter–Ronnie Stanley

2nd–Patrick Mekari

3rd–Daniel Faalele

LG

Starter–John Simpson

2nd–Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

C

Starter–Tyler Linderbaum

2nd–Sam Mustipher

3rd–Patrick Mekari

RG

Starter–Kevin Zeitler

2nd–Ben Cleveland

RT

Starter–Morgan Moses

2nd–Patrick Mekari

3rd–Daniel Faalele

DT

Starter–Justin Madubuike

2nd–Travis Jones

NT

Starter–Michael Pierce

2nd–Travis Jones

DE

Starter–Broderick Washington

2nd–Brent Urban

Edge Rusher

Starter–Odafe Oweh

2nd–Tavius Robinson

3rd–Jeremiah Moon

Mike Linbacker

Starter–Roquan Smith

2nd–Malik Harrison

WLB

Starter–Patrick Queen

2nd–Del’Shawn Phillips

3rd–Trenton Simpson

SAM LB

Starter–Jadeveon Clowney

2nd–Kyle Van Noy

CB

Starter–Ronald Darby

2nd–Rock Ya-Sin

3rd–Jalyn Armour-Davis

CB

Starter–Marlon Humphrey

2nd–Brandon Stephens

3rd–Arthur Maulet

4th–Kevon Seymour

S

Starter–Kyle Hamilton

2nd–Geno Stone

S

Starter–Marcus Williams

2nd–Daryl Worley

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire