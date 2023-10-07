Ravens updated unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 5 matchup vs. Steelers
The Ravens have completed preparation for their Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
These players were not on the field at the start of Friday’s final practice and have either been ruled out or are questionable.
OUT
OLB Odafe Oweh
S Daryl Worley
DOUBTFUL
OT Morgan Moses
QUESTIONABLE
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
OT Ronnie Stanley
CB Marlon Humphrey
RB Justice Hill
With kickoff fast approaching in this heated AFC North rivaly, here’s an updated depth chart.
QB
Starter–Lamar Jackson
2nd–Tyler Huntley
3rd–Josh Johnson
RB
Starter–Gus Edwards
2nd–Justice Hill
Baltimore designated RB Keaton Mitchell to return from Injured Reserve.
FB
Starter-Patrick Ricard
WR
Starter–Odell Beckham Jr.
2nd–Rashod Bateman
WR
Starter–Zay Flowers
2nd–Nelson Agholor
3rd–Devin Duvernay
TE
Starter–Mark Andrews
2nd–Isaiah Likely
3rd–Charlie Kolar
LT
Starter–Ronnie Stanley
2nd–Patrick Mekari
3rd–Daniel Faalele
LG
Starter–John Simpson
2nd–Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
C
Starter–Tyler Linderbaum
2nd–Sam Mustipher
3rd–Patrick Mekari
RG
Starter–Kevin Zeitler
2nd–Ben Cleveland
RT
Starter–Morgan Moses
2nd–Patrick Mekari
3rd–Daniel Faalele
DT
Starter–Justin Madubuike
2nd–Travis Jones
NT
Starter–Michael Pierce
2nd–Travis Jones
DE
Starter–Broderick Washington
2nd–Brent Urban
Edge Rusher
Starter–Odafe Oweh
2nd–Tavius Robinson
3rd–Jeremiah Moon
Mike Linbacker
Starter–Roquan Smith
2nd–Malik Harrison
WLB
Starter–Patrick Queen
2nd–Del’Shawn Phillips
3rd–Trenton Simpson
SAM LB
Starter–Jadeveon Clowney
2nd–Kyle Van Noy
CB
Starter–Ronald Darby
2nd–Rock Ya-Sin
3rd–Jalyn Armour-Davis
CB
Starter–Marlon Humphrey
2nd–Brandon Stephens
3rd–Arthur Maulet
4th–Kevon Seymour
S
Starter–Kyle Hamilton
2nd–Geno Stone
S
Starter–Marcus Williams
2nd–Daryl Worley