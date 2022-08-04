Ravens waive WR Trevon Clark after OLB David Ojabo signs rookie contract

The Baltimore Ravens saw one of their draft picks hold out for a few days in second-round outside linebacker David Ojabo. There was reportedly a difference between the two sides about third-year guarantees, but they were able to hammer out the details and work something out.

In signing Ojabo, the team added him back to the 90-man roster on Wednesday, which meant that Baltimore had to make a corresponding move. They ended up deciding on waiving undrafted wide receiver Trevon Clark from the 90-man roster, who the Ravens signed out of the University of California after the 2022 draft had ended.

Ravens roster move: ✂️Undrafted rookie WR Trevon Clark (California) has been waived ➕OLB David Ojabo is back on 90-man roster after signing his rookie deal — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 3, 2022

Many are excited about the potential of Ojabo, who tore his achilles during his Pro Day in March. He was widely regarded as a top-15 player in the 2022 draft class before his injury, but fell to the second round after the achilles tear. When healthy, he could form a fearsome pass rushing duo with former high school teammate Odafe Oweh, who Baltimore drafted in the first round of the 2021 draft.

In three college seasons, Clark totaled 58 catches for 931 yards and six touchdowns.

