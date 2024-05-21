Ravens have two player make a PFF ranking of top 25 players under 25 entering 2024

The Ravens have one of the NFL’s youngest rosters and plenty of elite talent under 25.

PFF released their annual ranking of the top 25 players under 25 entering the 2024 NFL season, and Baltimore had two players make the list.

5. S KYLE HAMILTON, BALTIMORE RAVENS

Hamilton had a true breakout second NFL season, as his 86.4 PFF overall grade ranked sixth among safeties. He established himself as one of the most versatile players in the league, logging 14 quarterback pressures to rank fourth among safeties. Hamilton’s two-year 89.6 PFF overall grade ranks third among all safeties. 20. C TYLER LINDERBAUM, BALTIMORE RAVENS

Linderbaum was already good in his rookie season, but he showed some weaknesses in pass blocking. Now two seasons into his career, he is one of the best centers in the NFL. He was the only player at the position to earn pass-blocking and run-blocking grades both over 78.0 in 2023.

With Jason Kelce retiring, Linderbaum will move up the list of the NFL’s best centers. Hamilton is the top young safety in the NFL and will likely become the first $100 million player at the position next offseason.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire