Ravens turn to their depth to set franchise record with 14th win

There were already plenty of reasons to believe this was the best team in Ravens history, but now it's official.

The 2019 Ravens are 14-2, finishing the regular season with the best record the franchise has ever had.

To get there, the Ravens had to reel off 12 straight wins, also a franchise-best. They won every game they played in December, just like they did in November and October as well. In fact, they *still* haven't lost a game since the last time the Orioles lost -- September 29.

It didn't just take consistently great performances for the Ravens to make their season historic. They also had to rely on their depth.

Entering Week 17, the Ravens' playoff position was locked in. They already clinched the top overall seed, giving them nothing tangible to play for. The Steelers, on the other hand, had everything to play for, needing a win to keep their postseason hopes alive.

But the Ravens have long embraced a "next man up" mentality, something that wasn't lost on the team's second-string players on Sunday.

"They definitely showed us something yet again today," coach John Harbaugh said after the victory. "But I also knew they would. When you're around them every day, and you know what they're made of, you know what they're about, what they stand for, who they are. We fully expected to go out there and play really hard."

The players' competitive mindsets didn't change with their seeding locked up.

"All week, coach Harbaugh instilled in us the importance of winning -- the fact that this game wouldn't impact the standings didn't affect our preparation during the week," tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said. "Unfamiliar faces stepped in and played for us. They may have been inactive for a while, but we had prepared to play, and it was important to us, just as if it were our last game to play."

There was a source of pride among the team in their effort to reach 14 wins. Nobody wants to be a part of the first loss in three months. The Ravens offense, in particular, played without many key contributors on Sunday.

They still managed to score more than 20 points, making it every game this season that they passed the mark.

"That puts an exclamation point on an excellent season. I'm very, very proud of these players and these coaches. We're about to move into the next part of the season, the most important part, obviously," Harbaugh said while praising his team after the game. "It's worth it to take a minute and look at it. This is one of the best teams -- it's *the* best team in football in the regular season this year. There's no doubt about that. That's done. That's an exclamation point."

"I couldn't be more proud of these players. I couldn't be more proud of these coaches. What a joy and a pleasure it's been," he went on.

Ultimately, the only thing that matters to this organization is winning the Super Bowl in February, but that doesn't mean they can't look back on all they accomplished. The players, coaches and front office can all take pride in the job they put forth in 2019.

The focus moving forward is obvious to everyone in the building, though.

"That doesn't count for anything in the next season," Harbaugh continued. "We have to go to work this week and become a better football team and get ready for whoever our opponent is in that Divisional game. So that's what we'll do next."

