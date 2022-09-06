Ravens try out two LBs on Monday

The Baltimore Ravens currently have just two healthy outside linebackers on their roster in Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston. The team is awaiting the returns of Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo, although it’s unclear when either will be able to be back on the field and contributing at a high level.

Baltimore’s outside linebacker group is undoubtedly thin, and on Monday they tried out two linebackers in Kyler Fackrell and Chris Garrett. Both players could fill some kind of void on the Ravens’ defense, even if it is just as a depth piece while the organization waits for their players to get healthy.

Few Ravens' related things on today's personnel notice: WR Shemar Bridges was released with an injury settlement. Free agent LBs Kyler Fackrell and Chris Garrett were in Baltimore today for workout. Ravens have one open spot on practice squad. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 6, 2022

Fackrell is a well-traveled veteran, playing on the field with three teams over the course of his six-year NFL career. He was a third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2016, and has totaled 162 tackles and 23.5 sacks, including a year with 10.5 sacks in 2018.

