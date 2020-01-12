Ravens are in trouble, trailing 28-6 late in third quarter

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Ravens. They trail 28-6 with 4:16 remaining in the third quarter after a Lamar Jackson fumble.

It’s the largest deficit the Ravens have faced since Week Four when they lost to the Browns.

Jackson’s fumble came 10 seconds after the Titans had taken a 21-6 lead on a Derrick Henry jump pass to Corey Davis.

Jurrell Casey had the strip-sack, and Jeffery Simmons recovered for the Titans at the Baltimore 20-yard line.

Six plays and 2:28 later, the Titans were in the end zone again.

Ryan Tannehill ran for a 1-yard touchdown on a designed run on third down as the Titans have pulled out all the stops.

The last time a sixth seed has beaten a one seed was in the 2010 postseason when the Jets upset the Patriots 28-21 at Gillette Stadium.