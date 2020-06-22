Ravens training camp preview: Will the tight ends keep up their success from 2019?

Rostered tight ends: Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Charles Scarff, Eli Wolf, Jacob Breeland.

There wasn't a more important tight end group in the NFL than the one in Baltimore last season.

Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst were the heartbeat of the Ravens' passing attack, as the three combined for 42.4 percent of the passing targets, 43.2 percent of the receptions and 45.4 percent of the total passing yards. All three tight ends were in the team's top five list of targets and receptions.

Now, though, they'll have to find a new third member of the position group.

Hurst was traded to the Falcons last season, which gave the Ravens the 55th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft - which they turned into Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins. A first-round pick of the Ravens in 2018, Hurst never got the opportunity he wanted or deserved in Baltimore with Andrews on the roster.

The Ravens will vacate 30 receptions, 349 yards and two receiving touchdowns from last year's lineup with Hurst's departure. The question, though, is will a tight end pick up that slack?

Andrews led the Ravens in targets (98), receptions (64), yards (852) and touchdowns (10) last season, despite the fact that he played in just 41 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

Boyle, while mostly known for his stellar blocking, was targeted 43 times, had 431 receptions for 321 yards and two touchdowns.

But with the rookie additions of Dobbins to the backfield as well as wide receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche, opportunities might be limited for Ravens' tight ends - not named Andrews - to see volume like they did in 2020. Then, with Marquise Brown's health now at 100 percent and the expected jump of Miles Boykin, the Ravens should be able to shift their talent in the passing game to the wide receiver group.

If that's the case, it could mean Boyle and whomever the Ravens' third tight end is in the 2020 season are relegated to more blocking-type roles.

Charles Scarff will have the inside track to the third tight end job to start training camp, as he has familiarity with the offense already - and in a limited offseason, that could prove vital. He spent last year on the Ravens' practice squad and hasn't recorded a regular season NFL snap yet.

The other two options come in the form of undrafted free agents, as the team signed Jacob Breeland and Eli Wolf out of Oregon and Georgia, respectively.

Breeland posted 26 receptions for 405 yards and six touchdowns for the Ducks in 2019 in just six games. He tore his ACL and meniscus on Oct. 14 last season.

Wolf had 13 receptions for the Bulldogs and tallied 194 yards and one touchdown in his graduate transfer season. He played at Tennessee for three seasons before he ended up at Georgia.

No matter who the Ravens pick as the team's third option at tight end, however, all eyes will be focused on Andrews' ascent to the elite group of tight ends in the NFL. Even with the improvements to the receiving corps, at both wide receiver and tight end, the Ravens' tight end position will center around Andrews and what he can do with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Last season, the two claimed they had a knack for thinking the same thing and just playing, "street ball."

If that's any indication of future seasons to come, Andrews will be atop the Ravens' tight end group for years and years.

