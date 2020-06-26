Ravens training camp preview: Special teams in a good place behind lead of 'Wolfpack'

Special teams players rostered: Sam Koch, Morgan Cox, Justin Tucker, Nick Moore, Dom Maggio, Nick Vogel

Of all position groups on the roster, this is by far the easiest to project.

Not many teams in the NFL have as popular of a special teams group as the Ravens do. Then again, not many teams have Justin Tucker, Sam Koch and Morgan Cox.

Known as the "Wolfpack," the Ravens core special teams group has become one of the most endearing position groups in franchise history - and perhaps the most popular special teams unit in the NFL.

Cox, the long-snapper, is a three-time Pro Bowler and has been with the team since 2010. Koch has been with the team the longest, since 2006, and has made one Pro Bowl and was a Second-team All-Pro in 2015. But no one has been as successful as Tucker.

In 2019, Tucker went 28-of-29 on field goals (96.6 percent) and 57-of-59 on extra points (96.6 percent). His touchback percentage on kickoffs was 53.8%. He was a first-team All-Pro, the fourth First-team selection of his career.

Tucker is, without hyperbole, the most accurate kicker in league history. He's made 90.8 percent of his career field-goal attempts and missed just three extra-points in his entire career.

On the punting side, the Ravens kept Koch fresh all season long. They scored more offensive touchdowns (58) than Koch registered punts (40). Koch still was proficient, though, as his punts went for an average of 46.4 yards. He downed 21 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Long-snapper Nick Moore, punter Dom Magio and kicker Nick Vogel will, unless they blow the doors off the Ravens' facility in training camp, will just be camp bodies as the Ravens have another season of the "Wolfpack" to shine in Baltimore.

Still, the Ravens' special teams unit left something to be desired last year.

They struggled on kickoff coverage in a handful of games and weren't able to nail down a consistent returner all year long. The Ravens hope they solved at least one of those problems with the draft.

Baltimore picked wide receiver James Proche in the sixth round of the draft, someone who could immediately step in and make an impact as a returner.

"The one thing that I saw from James evaluating his college tape - really where we got a lot of information from James - is that he can catch the ball," special teams coordinator Chris Horton said earlier this week. "He's good underneath the ball and he can get vertical pretty quick...He has the right mindset. He has that DNA that we look for what type of player he is and what type of person he is."

Proche averaged 9.6 yards per punt return at SMU and, though his offensive film, showed an ability to almost never let the football slip through his fingers.

The Ravens brought De'Anthony Thomas, who is on the roster once again, in as a free agent midway through the 2019 season to give the team a spark in the return game. Thomas' numbers didn't provide a ton of spark, however, as he averaged just 16.6 yards per kickoff return and 7.2 yards per punt return.

With Proche seemingly a lock for the roster as a recent draft pick, it's up to Thomas to prove his worth on the roster as a returner.

Still, the Ravens' special teams corps is in a better spot than perhaps any unit in the league, simply because of what Tucker, Koch and Cox bring to the table.

