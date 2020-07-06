Ravens training camp preview: Are the Ravens' cornerbacks the best in the NFL?

Rostered cornerbacks: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Anthony Averett, Iman Marshall, Terrell Bonds, Khalil Dorsey, Jeff Hector, Josh Nurse.

There might not be a deeper position group in the NFL than the cornerback room in Baltimore.

Not only do the Ravens have four starting-caliber cornerbacks in Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Tavon Young and Jimmy Smith, they've got younger depth that can serve well in complementary roles as well.

Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall spent time on special teams a season ago, but could fill in a bigger role if the team needed.

And what's scariest about the Ravens' cornerback room is that they're set to be improved from last season.

Young, one of the better slot cornerbacks in the league, missed the entire season with a neck injury. In his absence, though, the unit still flourished.

They traded for Peters midway through the season with Smith sidelined due to an injury, which allowed the group to shine down two of the team's cornerbacks at the start of training camp.

With Young sidelined, Humphrey bumped down into the slot and handled that role extremely well all season. He totaled three interceptions and 14 passes defensed.

Peters was an immediate boost to the Ravens' defense, and registered three interceptions, three of which went for touchdowns, in just 10 games.

Both Peters and Humphrey were selected to the Pro Bowl and named All-Pros.

Those two weren't just strong on the surface, either. Both of them allowed completion percentages of below 58 percent and between the two of them, allowed just five passing touchdowns in coverage. Humphrey allowed a passer rating of 68.4 while Peters allowed one of 63.4.

Deeper on the depth chart with Young expected back in the fold, the Ravens depth is something to boast about as well.

They'll be able to run three-cornerback sets with Humphrey, Young and Peters on the field at the same time, something they'll need to keep up with the offensive weapons in Kansas City, Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Even without Young, as well as Smith and Peters for about half the season, the Ravens' secondary was still one of the best units in the NFL.

A year ago, the Ravens allowed a team completion percentage of 58.4 percent and were sixth-best in the NFL with 3,315 passing yards allowed. They surrendered just 15 passing touchdowns, second best in the NFL.

While there will likely be a battle for the sixth cornerback spot on the roster, the depth chart is mostly set entering training camp, meaning Khalil Dorsey, Jeff Hector and Josh Nurse will all likely be competing for practice squad time.

Now, the Ravens have everyone in the cornerback room healthy. And it's a unit that could be the best in the NFL.

