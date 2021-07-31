Ravens training camp: Baltimore has a backup QB battle with Lamar Jackson sidelined

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens continue to practice without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who remains in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday – the eve of the first training camp practice.

It’s believed that Jackson must complete a 10-day quarantine before being permitted to return to practice. However, the fourth-year quarterback is doing what he can to remain involved, taking part in meetings virtually, offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters on Friday.

In the meantime, the Ravens are trying to look at Jackson’s absence as a blessing in disguise because it allows backups Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley to receive more reps. The extra work will help expedite their development and give coaches opportunities to more thoroughly evaluate the two as they compete for the No. 2 job, which was held by Robert Griffin III last season.

“(It’s) a great opportunity for them, and I think they’re doing a really good job with it,” Roman said. “I think they both have some things that we really are stressing with each. Just like you might with a golfer; everybody is a little bit different. Each guy has certain things they need to work on, and we’re really trying to work on those things.

"I think their attitude and approach. ... They’re excited. It’s outstanding, and I think it will really afford us a chance to get a really good feel for them, as well as them an opportunity to develop here. I mean, they’re getting reps that guys pray for, and they’re doing a good job taking advantage of it.”

McSorley is entering his third season with Baltimore. A sixth-rounder out of Penn State in 2019, he appeared in two games last season, completing three of 10 pass attempts for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Huntley is a second-year pro, who went undrafted out of Utah last year. He appeared in two games last season, completing three of five passes for 15 yards and rushing for 23 yards on 10 carries.

Ravens quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Trace McSorley throw passes during practice.

Wideout upgrades

The wide receiver position should represent an area of improvement for the Ravens after offseason moves that featured the signing of veteran Sammy Watkins, and first-round selection of Rashod Bateman. Returning deep threat Marquise Brown is aiming to display growth and improved versatility entering his third season.

Watkins brings a physicality and versatility with his ability to line up on the outside or operate out of the slot. Bateman received praise from Watkins, who said the Minnesota product already carries himself like a veteran.

Tylan Wallace and Devin Duvernay also figure to contribute.

One player, who fighting for a spot is third-year pro Miles Boykin. A third-rounder out of Notre Dame in 2019, the 6-4, 220-pounder has yet to make an impact or play with any kind of consistency thus far in his career.

Game-changing talent at the receiver position was a glaring weakness for the Ravens in 2020. Baltimore averaged just 182.4 yards per game – last in the league.

New-look rush

With Matthew Judon now in New England and Yannick Ngakoue in Las Vegas, Ravens coaches are trying to settle on their leading edge rushers.

Pernell McPhee and Tyus Bowser took the bulk of the first-team snaps at outside linebacker during the first few practices of camp. But Rookie Odafe Oweh (31st overall pick of the draft) is battling for a spot in the rotation. And on Saturday, Baltimore reached an agreement with veteran Justin Houston.

Baltimore ranked sixth against the pass last season, limiting teams to 221 passing yards per game, however, the Ravens ranked 14th in sacks.

Baltimore lacked a double-digit sack leader last season. Judon led the team with six sacks, and Ngakoue added three. Interior lineman Calais Campbell, who still anchors the line, added four.

Depth in the secondary

Look for the secondary to again rank among the Ravens’ areas of strength. Marlon Humphrey, whom coach John Harbaugh views as one of the top five cornerbacks in the league, and Marcus Peters lead the way. Jimmy Smith also is a key contributor at corner.

And the Ravens expect to get a boost by the healthy return of Tavon Young, who tore his ACL in the second week of last season. Humphrey and safety Chuck Clark said Young’s return will translate into improved play at the nickelback position in particular.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ravens training camp: Backup QBs battle with Lamar Jackson sidelined