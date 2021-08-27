Ravens trade rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to Patriots

Ravens trade rookie CB Shaun Wade to Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens traded their fifth-round pick in April's draft, cornerback Shaun Wade, to the Patriots, the league announced Thursday.

Baltimore will receive a 2022 seventh-round draft pick (via Houston) and 2023 fifth-round pick in the deal, according to multiple reports. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec was first to report terms of the deal.

Just to clarify, the Patriots 7th rounder is originally from the Texans, as @jamisonhensley mentioned earlier. https://t.co/TeWq8x13QP — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 26, 2021

The move was apparently spurred by Baltimore's impressive depth in the secondary, as Wade was unlikely to make the 53-man roster. But with him being a prospect many were high on entering the draft, the Ravens didn't think he'd clear waivers for them to place him on the practice squad, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, so they received compensation for him instead.

Wade, 22, was an All-American player at Ohio State and once thought to be a first-round talent. He caught the game-sealing interception in Baltimore's first preseason game against the Saints.