Ravens trade Orlando Brown Jr. to Chiefs, get 2021 first-rounder

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Orlando Brown Jr. will get his chance to play left tackle.

According to multiple reports, the Ravens are trading Brown to the Chiefs. Brown asked for a trade this offseason because he wants to play on the left side permanently after showing he could handle the job after Ronnie Stanley‘s ankle injury last year.

The Chiefs were in need of a left tackle after releasing Eric Fisher and will now likely work on a long-term deal with Brown as he is entering the final year of his contract.

Baltimore will get the Chiefs’ first-, third-, and fourth-round picks this year and a 2022 fifth-rounder while sending their 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 sixth-rounder to Kansas City. They now have the 27th and 31st picks of the draft and the Chiefs will pick 58th and 63rd next week.

The Ravens visited with former Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva this week and could sign him if they don’t fill the new hole on their line with one of those first-round picks.

