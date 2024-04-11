Should the Ravens trade up for LSU WR Malik Nabers?

Tired: doing an NFL mock draft with no trades projected. Wired: making an NFL mock draft with big trades predicted. Inspired: Make a mock draft that projects your team is trading up to take your dream pick. The Baltimore Ravens might have more extensive needs than the receiving corps.

The offensive line and the secondary come to mind, but no draft pick could provide both sizzle and steak quite like making a bold move up the draft for a top-flight receiver. Deonte Harty was brought in to replace Odell Beckham Jr., and grabbing the perfect complement for Lamar Jackson in the draft would get the entire fan base fired up on another level.

You already have the “pitch” in the “pitch and catch” combination, and LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers would ideally comprise the other half. You already have a natural, prominent name for his cheering section at M&T Bank Stadium- “Nabers Hood.”

When you look at both statistical production and physical measurables, Nabers is the optimal choice. While Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Washington’s Rome Odunze are fine, blue-chip prospects in their own regard, Nabers was more electrifying than both this past season, as he had at least one play of 20+ yards in all 13 games.

The Youngsville, LA native ranked second in the nation in receiving yards (1,569) and receiving first downs (69) this past season. He also has the measurables, as he ran a cheetah-like 4.35 in the 40, along with a crazy good 42-inch vertical and 10-foot-9 broad jump at LSU’s Pro Day.

In order to trade up and get Nabers, Baltimore would have to get into the top ten or maybe the top five. Many mocks have him slotted to the Giants at #6 or the Cardinals at #9.

He will also visit the Colts, Bears, and Jets this week.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire