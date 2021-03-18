Ravens trade with Jaguars for TE Josh Oliver

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh hinted this offseason could include the acquisition of a big tight end. While the Ravens didn’t grab a big name, they added some serious talent to the depth chart. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Baltimore traded with the Jacksonville Jaguars for tight end Josh Oliver.

Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens are parting ways with a conditional seventh-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft. The condition is that Oliver makes the team this season. It could be a steal, getting a talented former third-round pick for very little but that’s not a guarantee considering Oliver’s injury history.

Over his two years in the league, Oliver has played in just four games, heading to injured reserve in each season. He’s caught just three passes for 15 yards and no touchdowns. But if Oliver can stay healthy, he’s a promising young tight end that could flourish in Baltimore’s system. With Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle already cemented into their spots on the roster, Oliver will likely compete for the third tight end job with Eric Tomlinson.