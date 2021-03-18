Ravens trade with Jaguars for TE Josh Oliver

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Stevens
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh hinted this offseason could include the acquisition of a big tight end. While the Ravens didn’t grab a big name, they added some serious talent to the depth chart. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Baltimore traded with the Jacksonville Jaguars for tight end Josh Oliver.

Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens are parting ways with a conditional seventh-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft. The condition is that Oliver makes the team this season. It could be a steal, getting a talented former third-round pick for very little but that’s not a guarantee considering Oliver’s injury history.

Over his two years in the league, Oliver has played in just four games, heading to injured reserve in each season. He’s caught just three passes for 15 yards and no touchdowns. But if Oliver can stay healthy, he’s a promising young tight end that could flourish in Baltimore’s system. With Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle already cemented into their spots on the roster, Oliver will likely compete for the third tight end job with Eric Tomlinson.

Recommended Stories

  • AP source: Jags trade oft-injured Oliver to Ravens for pick

    Josh Oliver never got much of a chance to show what he could do in Jacksonville. The Jaguars traded the oft-injured tight end to the Ravens on Wednesday for a conditional draft pick in 2022, according to person familiar with negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side has confirmed the trade.

  • Ravens trade for TE Josh Oliver a brilliant low-risk move

    The Baltimore Ravens paid so little in a trade for TE Josh Oliver that they're already winners. But they could win big

  • 2021 NFL Free Agency: Jaguars agree to terms with DE Jihad Ward

    The sixth-year player has appeared in 51 games and has eight career sacks. Now, he's joining the Jaguars and his former position coach.

  • Eduardo Rodríguez named Red Sox's opening day starter

    A year after a bout with COVID-19 denied him a chance to be the Red Sox’s opening day starter, Eduardo Rodríguez is getting a do-over. Manager Alex Cora made the announcement Wednesday following Boston’s 9-1 exhibition win over Minnesota. Rodríguez threw an efficient 55 pitches, striking out six and giving up two hits and one earned run over five innings.

  • Bipartisanship in a divided Senate? On China, perhaps.

    Senate Republicans are not closing the door to working with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on China.

  • Orioles enter Year 3 of rebuild with modest success hopes

    The Baltimore Orioles have more interesting and more talented players entering the 2021 season than they’ve had in the last two years. General manager Mike Elias has remade the roster, selling off veterans and building up the farm system, but he knows in the third year of a rebuild that the team isn’t ready to compete in the rugged American League East. “The competition that we need is here in order to staff this roster in order to put an interesting group out that will have an opportunity to carry forward our goals and have a competitive team and a team that will continue to develop us into the playoff team that we’re ultimately building towards,” Elias said.

  • Ravens DT Broderick Washington Jr. arrested and charged with felony destruction of property

    Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington Jr. was arrested in Arlington, VA and charged with felony destruction of property

  • Alaska GOP censures Murkowski, looks for ’22 challenger

    The Alaska Republican Party has censured U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski for voting to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial and now doesn't want her to identify as a GOP candidate in next year’s election, a member of the party’s State Central Committee said Tuesday. “The party does not want Lisa Murkowski to be a Republican candidate,” said Tuckerman Babcock, immediate past chairman of the state party. The vote to censure Murkowski was 53-17 at a Saturday meeting in Anchorage, he said.

  • Center David Andrews to explore offers outside the Patriots

    Center David Andrews has elected to see what offers he can get in free agency outside of New England, according to multiple reports. The Patriots offensive lineman has expressed a desire to remain with New England and worked through offers from the team before electing to more readily avail himself to offers from other teams [more]

  • Chiefs sign Blake Bell

    Free agent tight end Blake Bell will have a second stint in Kansas City. The Chiefs announced that Bell has signed today. The 29-year-old Bell also played for the Chiefs in 2019. He played for the Cowboys in 2020 and has also spent time with the 49ers, Vikings and Jaguars. A onetime quarterback at Oklahoma, [more]

  • Nikolaj Ehlers scores in OT, Jets beat Canadiens 4-3

    Nikolaj Ehlers scored at 55 seconds of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. Kyle Connor scored twice, Blake Wheeler connected on the first shot of the game, and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves. Pierre-Luc Dubois added three assists to help the Jets rebound from a 4-2 loss to Montreal on Monday night in the series opener.

  • Miami-Dade resumes citations for COVID violations after confusion from governor’s order

    Following days of confusion over an emergency order by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade police announced Thursday they will resume fining people who don’t wear masks and violate curfew.

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster in talks with New York Jets

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that the New York Jets are having conversations with JuJu Smith-Schuster.

  • Terry McLaurin is fired up by Washington's addition of WR Curtis Samuel

    Terry McLaurin is excited to have his college roommate joining him in Washington.

  • Report: Joe Burrow has made a pitch for free-agent WR Kenny Golladay

    Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are trying to get free agent Kenny Golladay to town.

  • Bengals agree to terms with free-agent DL Larry Ogunjobi

    The Cincinnati Bengals made another splash in free agency.

  • Chad Johnson recruits Kenny Golladay, Riley Reiff to Bengals

    A Cincinnati Bengals legend is helping the team recruit key free agents.

  • Texans waive four players as free agency push continues

    The Houston Texans have waived four players as they seek to get under the salary cap for the start of the new league year on March 17.

  • 49ers list of draft picks updated after odd trade with Eagles

    The 49ers lost a seventh-round pick to the Eagles because of a strange feature of the Marquise Goodwin trade.

  • 3 reasons why Chiefs moved on from RB Damien Williams

    It stinks to see him go, but the Chiefs have some good reasons for moving on from Damien Williams.