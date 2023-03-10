Ravens trade S Chuck Clark to Jets

The Baltimore Ravens are looking at plenty of roster changes as the 2023 offseason rolls along. They will almost certainly need to either restructure, extend, cut or trade a few of their contributors from 2022 in order to get under the cap, which is what they did on Thursday

Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the news that the Baltimore is trading safety Chuck Clark to the New York Jets for a 2024 seventh-round pick. The move will help out the Ravens from a salary cap perspective as they need as much money as possible to make moves, but they lose one of their most consistent contributors on defense.

Trade: Jets agreed to send a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for safety Chuck Clark, per league sources. Trade is agreed to, but cannot be processed until new league year begins Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

Clark wasn't expected back with the cap-strapped Ravens. They get a future draft pick in return. Clark had a really good run with the Ravens as a sixth-round pick, starting 96 games with the team over six seasons. https://t.co/SgIuXHEoMA — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 9, 2023

The trade can’t be made official until Wednesday, March 15th, when the new league year starts, but the trade has been agreed upon. Without Clark on the defense, it seems like second-year safety Kyle Hamilton will be thrust into a bigger role moving forward.

Clark, a sixth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Virginia Tech was a solid piece for the Ravens defense. He stepped up big time when the Ravens released safety Earl Thomas. In his career in Baltimore, Clark played in 96 games, had 384 total tackles, three and a half sacks, five interceptions with one of those being a pick six. All in all, Chuck Clark epitomized the “Play Like A Raven” mantra.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire